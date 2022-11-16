DACULA — Discovery’s boys basketball team edged Hebron Christian 55-53 Tuesday night, giving new head coach Gantt Jones his first career victory.
Trey Hobbs led the Titans with 21 points and five assists, and Robertson Gensee scored 14. Alcine Muhammad (eight points, eight rebounds) and Jamere Tucker (eight rebounds) also contributed in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 86, King’s Ridge 68
ALPHARETTA — Grayson, No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA, put five scorers in double figures for a season-opening, 86-68 win over Class A Division I’s No. 1 King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
The Rams were led by Gicarri Harris (19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists), Anthony Alston (14 points, three assists), C.J. Hyland (12 points, three assists), Chad Moodie (12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, one block) and Kayden Allen (10 points, two assists, two steals in first career high school game).
Archer 63, South Forsyth 38
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ten players scored Tuesday in Archer’s 63-38 win over South Forsyth.
Kahmare Holmes led the Tigers with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Darrian Joseph (four points, four assists, two steals), Elijah Davis (nine points, two rebounds), Bryce Kennedy (seven points, five rebounds) and Jaylen Richardson (five points, two assists) were Archer’s other top contributors.
Brookwood 68, Winder-Barrow 59
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Winder-Barrow 68-59 on Tuesday.
Christian Reid (14 points, three assists), R.J. Williams (13 points, four assists) and Alex Young (11 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for the Broncos.
Peachtree Ridge 73, Northview 47
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge coasted to a 73-47 win over Northview on Tuesday.
Connor Teasley (11 points), Rashad James (11 points) and Xavier January (10 points) scored in double figures for the Lions.
Denmark 50, Mountain View 48
ALPHARETTA — Denmark squeaked past Mountain View 50-48 Tuesday night.
Keinan McFarlande led all scorers with 18 points, Mike White scored 17 and the Bears also got 14 points from Bronson Blair.
West Forsyth 48, Mill Creek 44
CUMMING — Mill Creek fell 48-44 to West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Jonathan Taylor had 17 points and four assists, and Nate Eroh had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hawks.
Seckinger 61, Clarkston 33
BUFORD — Eleven players scored Tuesday in Seckinger’s 61-33 win over Clarkston.
Providence 67, Lakeside 63
LILBURN — Providence Christian slipped past Lakeside 67-63 Tuesday behind four scorers in double figures.
Thomas Malcolm (20 points, eight rebounds), Devin Long (17 points, seven rebounds, two assists), Samuel Thacker (15 points, three assists) and Kamron Carryl (12 points, eight rebounds, three assists) led the win.
