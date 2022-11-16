Gantt_Jones.JPG

Gantt Jones, Discovery head boys coach

DACULA — Discovery’s boys basketball team edged Hebron Christian 55-53 Tuesday night, giving new head coach Gantt Jones his first career victory.

Trey Hobbs led the Titans with 21 points and five assists, and Robertson Gensee scored 14. Alcine Muhammad (eight points, eight rebounds) and Jamere Tucker (eight rebounds) also contributed in the win.

