DACULA — Discovery boys basketball coach Cory Cason earned his 100th career victory Monday as his Titans defeated Trinity Prep 93-60 in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic.
All 100 of Cason’s wins have come at Discovery, where he started the boys basketball program in 2015.
Every Discovery played scored in the win, led by 17 points from Zailan Blue. Byron Martin, Robertson Gensee and Decourey McGowan had 12 points each and Trey Hobbs scored 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 85, Stephenson 46
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to an 85-46 win over Stephenson on Monday in the Blue Devils’ Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin.
Five Norcross players scored in double figures — Jerry Deng (17 points, four assists), Aiden Sherrell (14 points, 10 rebounds), Mier Panoam (14 points, three assists), Samarion Bond (12 points, six rebounds, three assists) and London Johnson (10 points, eight assists).
Parkview 78, Chamblee 59
LILBURN — Parkview improved to 3-0 with a 78-59 win over Chamblee in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Asher Woods had 23 points, five assists and two steals, and Jordan Riley had 22 points and four steals to lead the win. Mike Matthews added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Duluth 75, Camp Jewel House 61
GAINESVILLE — Duluth posted a 75-61 win Monday over Camp Jewel House in the Gainesville Thanksgiving Showcase.
The Wildcats’ top scorers were D.J. Phipps Jr. (17 points), Andrew Daniels (15) and Mason Smith (13).
Grayson 62, Etowah 55
SUWANEE — Grayson topped Etowah 62-55 Monday in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic at North Gwinnett.
Tyrese Elliott led the victory with 22 points, four assists and two steals. Chauncey Wiggins had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, Gicarri Harris had 10 points and seven rebounds, Caleb Blackwell had eight points and eight assists and Amir Taylor added eight points and four rebounds.
Pebblebrook 69, North Gwinnett 57
SUWANEE — Pebblebrook knocked off host North Gwinnett in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
The Bulldogs had three double-figure scorers — Dylan Gary (13 points), Thomas Allard (11) and Amaru Grosvenor (10).
Brookwood 74, Mountain View 71
DACULA — Brookwood defeated Mountain View 74-71 Monday, advancing to the finals of the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic.
Mountain View was led by Chance Boothe (17 points), Mike White (16 points), C.J. Johnson (12 points), B.J. Beale (eight points) and Carter Watson (eight points).
Dacula 76, Paideia 60
DACULA — Dacula earned a spot in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic finals with a 76-60 victory over Paideia on Monday.
Lamariyon Jordan had 32 points and five rebounds in the victory, while Anthony Alston had 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Omari Hamilton (eight points, seven rebounds), Josh Mathurin (seven points, six assists, four rebounds), Gabe Omoregie (eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and Blake Wilson (six points, two rebounds, two blocks) also made contributions.
Buford 67, Johns Creek 53
JOHNS CREEK — Buford downed host Johns Creek 67-53 Monday in the Gladiator Showcase.
Dutchtown 76, Hebron 66
CUMMING — Hebron Christian fell 76-66 to Dutchtown on Monday in the Raider Classic at North Forsyth.
Mataj Glover led the Lions with 22 points, Gabriel Selagea had 12 points and Drew Faucher scored 11.
