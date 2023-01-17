CHHS Eagle logo crop.png

SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Buford, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.

Javyn Smith had 19 points, Keishawn Hampton scored 12 and Kai McArthur had 11 points as the Eagles (11-7, 3-1 region) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolves (13-5, 3-1).

