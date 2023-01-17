SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Buford, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
Javyn Smith had 19 points, Keishawn Hampton scored 12 and Kai McArthur had 11 points as the Eagles (11-7, 3-1 region) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolves (13-5, 3-1).
Buford got 13 points from Chase Robinson and nine points each from Cameron Kelly and David Burnett.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 65, Mill Creek 51
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mike White and Bronson Blair combined for 41 points Tuesday in Mountain View’s 65-51 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
White had 21 points and Blair scored 20, while teammate C.J. Johnson added 12 points.
Mill Creek was led by Trajen Greco (15 points, seven assists), John McIntyre (12 points) and Stephen Akwiwu (10 points, 12 rebounds).
Central 60, Dacula 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Four double-figure scorers helped Central Gwinnett to a 60-49 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Central was led by Malik Rideout (16 points), Jacy Miles (14 points), John Mark Avitable (13 points) and Tim Smith (11 points).
Berkmar 73, Peachtree Ridge 65
LILBURN — Eddie Cooke and Tyson Jones carried the Berkmar offense in a 73-65 win over Peachtree Ridge in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Cooke had 25 points and six rebounds, and Jones had 23 points and eight rebounds. The Patriots also got nine points and six assists from D.K. Jackson, nine points and seven rebounds from Mekhi Ragland and stellar defense and effort from Jeronimo Ondo.
Norcross 83, Meadowcreek 70
NORCROSS — No. 1-ranked Norcross tallied 23 assists and outlasted Meadowcreek for an 83-70 victory in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Five Blue Devils scored in double figures — Bilal Abdur-Rahman (15 points, five assists, four steals), Lamariyon Jordan (18 points, seven rebounds), Mier Panoam (15 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Samarion Bond (13 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Toby Ojukwu (13 points, four steals).
Lanier 70, Habersham 42
SUGAR HILL — Jayce Nathaniel had 26 points and seven rebounds Tuesday in Lanier’s 70-42 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA.
Osmar Garcia-Araujo had a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the No. 3-ranked Longhorns (14-4, 5-0), who also got 10 points from Landon Suarez and eight points from Amari Morgan.
Kell 78, GAC 34
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 78-34 to Kell, ranked second in AAAAA, in 6-AAAAA play Tuesday.
The Spartans were led by Nick Teague (eight points, three rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (seven points, three rebounds), Jonathan Waters (six points, three rebounds) and Ledger Kincaid (eight points).
Seckinger 86, Johnson 40
BUFORD — Seckinger rolled to an 86-40 win over Johnson-Gainesville in 8-AAAA play Tuesday.
The Jaguars are 13-6 overall and 6-3 in the region.
Wesleyan 61, Dawson County 38
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan cruised to a 61-38 win over Dawson County in 7-AAA on Tuesday.
Josh Kavel scored 22 for the Wolves, Thomas Chipman had 15 points and James McGriff added 13 points.
Providence 84, Banks County 71
LILBURN — Providence Christian, No. 3 in AA, defeated Banks County 84-71 in 8-AA on Tuesday.
Kamron Carryl led the Storm (16-2, 5-0) with 24 points, three assists and two rebounds, Samuel Thacker was close behind with 21 points and four rebounds and Devin Long had 15 points and six rebounds. Thomas Malcolm added seven rebounds and six assists.
