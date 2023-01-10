Justin_Redmond.JPG

Justin Redmond, South Gwinnett

DACULA — Jaden Mattison’s foul-line jumper beat the buzzer Tuesday as Dacula edged Mountain View 65-64 in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.

Mattison led the Falcons with 26 points, while teammates Keith Banks (15 points) and Jackson Sousa (10 points) also scored in double figures.

