DACULA — Jaden Mattison’s foul-line jumper beat the buzzer Tuesday as Dacula edged Mountain View 65-64 in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
Mattison led the Falcons with 26 points, while teammates Keith Banks (15 points) and Jackson Sousa (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Mountain View got 24 points from Bronson Blair and 10 points from C.J. Johnson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Gwinnett 54, Parkview 53
LILBURN — Justin Redmond’s 3-pointer just before time expired lifted South Gwinnett to a 54-53 win over Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA Tuesday.
Redmond finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Kendall Walker added seven points and six assists.
Collins Hill 46, Central 44
LAWRENCEVILLE — Keishawn Hampton’s driving layup beat the buzzer Tuesday in Collins Hill’s 46-44 win over Central Gwinnett.
Kai McArthur drew a charge to set up Hampton’s game-winner.
Peachtree Ridge 63, Meadowcreek 58
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge topped Meadowcreek 63-58 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Lions (14-4, 4-1) were led by Connor Teasley (14 points), Byron Martin (11 points) and Khush Chauhan (10 points).
Berkmar 64, New Faith Christian 45
LILBURN — Berkmar posted a 64-45 victory over New Faith Christian on Tuesday.
Tyson Jones (15 points, seven rebounds), Eddie Cooke III (17 points, three rebounds), Jalen Munoz (11 points) and Mekhi Ragland (11 points, 12 rebounds) stood out for the Patriots.
Duluth 60, Discovery 50
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth picked up its first 7-AAAAAAA victory Tuesday with a 60-50 triumph at Discovery.
Buford 77, Mill Creek 74
BUFORD — No. 8 Buford slipped past Mill Creek 77-74 in double overtime for an 8-AAAAAAA win Tuesday.
Mill Creek was led by Trajen Greco (23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists), Jonathan Taylor (21 points) and Stephen Akwiwu (12 points, 11 rebounds).
Norcross 69, North 54
SUWANEE — Top-ranked Norcross pulled away in the second half for a 69-54 win over North Gwinnett in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Newton 79, Brookwood 59
SNELLVILLE — No. 5 Newton posted a 79-59 win over Brookwood in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Alex Young led the Broncos with 20 points and eight rebounds, while teammate Elijah Milliner scored 14.
Lanier 86, Jackson County 37
SUGAR HILL — Jayce Nathaniel had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists Tuesday in No. 3-ranked Lanier’s 86-37 domination of Jackson County.
The Longhorns (11-4, 2-0 in 8-AAAAAA) also got 13 points from Amari Morgan, 11 points and four assists from Cameron Thornton and eight points and 12 rebounds from Osmar Garcia-Araujo.
North Forsyth 57, Shiloh 52
CUMMING — North Forsyth defeated Shiloh 57-52 Tuesday despite 16 points from the Generals’ Miles Kilpatrick.
Emmanuel Okogie added nine points for Shiloh.
Wesleyan 62, Gilmer 59
ELLIJAY — Josh Kavel had 26 points Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 62-59 win at Gilmer in 7-AAA play.
Thomas Chipman had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, and Brayden Tidwell scored 10.
Providence 79, Athens Academy 54
ATHENS — Samuel Thacker had 27 points, five rebounds and four assists Tuesday in Providence Christian’s 79-54 win over Athens Academy.
The third-ranked Storm (14-2, 3-0 in 8-AA) also got good play from Devin Long (16 points, eight rebounds, two assists), Chandler Dunn (10 points, two rebounds) and Thomas Malcolm (nine points, three rebounds, three assists).
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Gainesville, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Gainesville, Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.