Colin Hubbard

SUWANEE — Buford’s boys basketball team routed Class AAAAAA No. 1 Grovetown 80-56 Tuesday in the Jared Cook Classic in a rematch of last season’s AAAAAA state finals.

Grovetown won last season’s state championship game, but got buried by the Wolves' 15 3-pointers in the rematch.