SUWANEE — Buford’s boys basketball team routed Class AAAAAA No. 1 Grovetown 80-56 Tuesday in the Jared Cook Classic in a rematch of last season’s AAAAAA state finals.
Grovetown won last season’s state championship game, but got buried by the Wolves' 15 3-pointers in the rematch.
Buford went up by 12 at halftime, and pulled away even more in the second half.
David Burnett led the Wolves with 19 points, London Williams had 15 points and both Cam Kelly and Brennan Wansley added 11 points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 89, Salem 62
BOGART — Norcross improved to 4-0 with an 89-62 victory over Salem in the Andy Landers Classic on Tuesday.
Samarion Bond (23 points, eight rebounds), Lamariyon Jordan (18 points, six rebounds), Mier Panoam (eight points, eight rebounds, six assists), Michael Zhang (16 points, four 3-pointers), Bilal Abdur-Rahman (12 points, four assists), Toby Ojukwu (eight points, three assists) and Michael Pace (four rebounds, four assists) led the win.
Berkmar 68, Jefferson 52
JEFFERSON — Berkmar defeated host Jefferson 68-52 Tuesday for third place in the Jackson EMC Classic.
Roc Lee led the Patriots with 25 points, and Orion Champion scored 12. Eddie Cooke (nine points), Isaiah Langley (nine points) and Jalen Munoz (eight points) also contributed in the win.
Mountain View 82, Loganville 70
DACULA — Mike White’s 25 points helped Mountain View past Loganville 82-70 in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Donte Golden (13 points), Jah-Mel Bruce (12 points), Q.J. Jones (11 points) and Richard Rojas (11 points) were Mountain View’s other double-figure scorers.
Brookwood 67, Greenbrier 25
DACULA — Evan Dunston scored 18 points on six 3-pointers Tuesday as Brookwood closed the Dacula Tip-Off Classic with a 67-25 rout of Greenbrier.
Elijah Milliner had 12 points for the Broncos, while Christian Reid and Kamal Green added nine points each.
Mill Creek 57, Marietta 34
JEFFERSON — Mill Creek rolled to a 57-34 win over Marietta in the Jackson EMC Classic on Tuesday.
Stephen Akwiwu (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Nate Eroh (13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) had double-doubles in the win, and Dorian Kiwanuka added nine points.
Peachtree Ridge 45, Decatur 42
COLUMBUS — Three double-figure scorers led Peachtree Ridge to a 45-42 win over Decatur in the Turkey Shootout.
Connor Teasley had a team-high 17 points, Byron Martin had 11 points and Jameel Peters scored 10 for the Lions (4-0).
Parkview 57, Tucker 53
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Tucker 57-53 in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Chasz Holmes scored 18 points, Jacob Wilkins had 14 points and Mike Matthews scored 12 for the Panthers.
Discovery 79, Trinity Prep 43
DACULA — Discovery dominated Trinity Prep in a 79-43 win in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
The Titans were led by Trey Hobbs (15 points, four steals, three assists), Rashad Holloway (12 points, two steals), Colby Williams (eight points, six rebounds), Alan Freeman (eight points, two steals, two assists) and Jamere Tucker (eight points, nine rebounds, two assists).
Creekside Christian 59, Dacula 56
DACULA — Dacula dropped the final game of its Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, losing 59-56 to Creekside Christian.
The Falcons (2-3) were led by 23 points and four assists from Jackson Sousa and 17 points from Blake Wilson.
Providence 62, Heritage 51
CUMMING — Providence Christian defeated Heritage-Newnan 62-51 Tuesday for third place in the Raider Classic.
The Storm’s leading scorers were Samuel Thacker (21 points), Devin Long (17 points) and Chandler Dunn (12 points).
Wesleyan 62, Excel Christian 57
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan edged Excel Christian 62-57 Tuesday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Josh Kavel scored 20 for the Wolves, James McGriff had 16 points and Thomas Chipman scored 11.
