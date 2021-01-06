CUMMING — Brookwood’s boys basketball team tuned up for Region 4-AAAAAAA play with a 64-55 win over host West Forsyth on Wednesday.
Chris Cole scored 23 points to lead the Broncos, and Donovan Gray contributed 13 points. Bryce Charles also had a pair of important 3-pointers in the second half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buford 88, Rabun Gap 80
BUFORD — Jaylon Taylor had 23 points, Alahn Sumler scored 22 points and London Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds Wednesday as Buford outscored Rabun Gap in an 88-80 win.
The Wolves (10-2) also got stellar play from Caleb Blackwell (11 points, nine assists, seven rebounds) and Marc Mauge (11 points).
Providence 69, AIS 23
ATLANTA — Providence Christian dominated Atlanta International in a 69-23 victory Wednesday. Holdyn Johnston had nine points for the Storm.
