DACULA — A big shooting night from Brendan Rigsbee powered North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team to a 75-55 win at Dacula on Tuesday.
Rigsbee made 8 of 9 shots from 3-point range, and finished with a game-high 34 points. He was backed up by a great all-around game from R.J. Godfrey (16 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and 13 points and five rebounds from Thomas Allard.
The Bulldogs are 4-2 on the season.
Dacula (4-3) was led by Lamariyon Jordan (21 points, five rebounds) and Gabe Omoregie (eight points, five rebounds).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 74, Archer 42
LILBURN — Malique Ewin had 18 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday night, and Berkmar’s boys basketball team posted a 74-42 victory over Archer in Region 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday night.
Jermahri Hill had 15 points, Jameel Rideout had 11 points and six assists and Dara Olonade had 11 points as the Patriots improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. Rideout and Ja’Ron Ford played well defensively in the win.
South Gwinnett 66, Cass 56
SNELLVILLE — Kevon Shepherd had 31 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots Tuesday as South Gwinnett topped Cass 66-56 in non-region play.
Maalik Leitch gave the Comets 13 points and five assists, while Jet Horne added eight points, three assists and two steals.
South is 5-1 on the season.
Shiloh 74, Discovery 52
LAWRENCEVILLE — Shiloh posted an impressive 74-52 win over Discovery on Tuesday behind 26 points and five assists from Devon Barnes.
The Generals (5-0) also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Zaron Jackson, and 10 points and four assists from Makai Mathis.
Discovery fell to 4-2.
Parkview 72, Central Gwinnett 59
LILBURN — Avantae Harper’s second straight double-double highlighted Parkview’s 72-59 win Tuesday against Central Gwinnett.
Harper had 16 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six blocked shots and four steals, and teammate Asher Woods matched his 16 points along with five rebounds and three assists. Jason Edwards and Justin James added 12 points each.
Collins Hill 81, New Manchester 66
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated New Manchester 81-66 Tuesday night.
Ethan Davis led the Eagles with 25 points, while Vino Glover, Jabre Mills and Amel Haynes chipped in 11 points each.
Norcross 68, Meadowcreek 46
NORCROSS — Norcross pulled away in the second half for a 68-46 victory Tuesday night against visiting Meadowcreek.
Providence 68, Pinecrest 40
LILBURN — Chance Thacker’s big game lifted Providence Christian to a 68-40 win over Pinecrest on Tuesday.
Thacker had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Storm (4-2), while Elijah Williams (17 points, six rebounds) and Tony Carpio (12 points, 12 rebounds) also played well.
Madison County 55, Wesleyan 46
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan dropped to 0-5 on the season with a 55-46 loss Tuesday to Madison County.
The Wolves were led by Beau Brown (13 points), Thomas Chipman (12 points) and Tate Gilley (10 points).
