LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 7 Berkmar went on the road for an impressive 61-41 victory over No. 8 Archer in the Region 7-AAAAAAA opener for both boys basketball teams.
Malique Ewin (16 points, 13 rebounds), Jermahri Hill (15 points) and Brycen Blaine (12 points) scored in double figures for the Patriots (1-1). Antoine Hurns had nine points and eight rebounds, and Jameel Rideout had seven points and seven assists.
Damoni Harrison led Archer (7-3) with a game-high 19 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 65, Duluth 56
LAWRENCEVILLE — Zailan Blue had 21 points and Danu Baker scored 16 Tuesday in Discovery’s 65-56 win over Duluth.
Byron Martin (nine points) and DeCourey McGowan (nine points, eight rebounds) also contributed in the win.
Norcross 72, Meadowcreek 43
NORCROSS — Four double-figure scorers led Norcross to a 72-43 victory over Meadowcreek on Tuesday in the 7-AAAAAAA opener.
The Blue Devils (6-1) were led by Samarion Bond (17 points), Aiden Sherrell (16 points), Jerry Deng (14 points) and Mier Panoam (10 points).
Brookwood 71, Sprayberry 54
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood posted a 71-54 win over Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Peachtree Ridge 61, Parkview 58
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge squeaked out a 61-58 win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Lanier 69, Franklin County 64
CARNESVILLE — Lanier had four double-figure scorers Tuesday in a 69-64 road victory over Franklin County.
The Longhorns were led by C.J. Hyland (17 points), Tahai Morgan (15 points), Jayce Nathaniel (12 points) and Blaine Bell (11 points).
GAC 64, Redan 25
STONE MOUNTAIN — Josh Fulton’s big game powered Greater Atlanta Christian to a 64-25 win over Redan on Tuesday.
Fulton had 16 points, thanks to six dunks, along with four rebounds and two assists. He was backed up by Eddie Page (five points, seven rebounds), Carlton Lucas (eight points, three rebounds, two assists), Chad Jackson (seven points, five rebounds) and Kaosi Chijioke (six points, four assists, three rebounds).
Providence 59, Rockdale 46
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated Rockdale 59-46 Tuesday behind 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots from Tony Carpio.
Chance Thacker had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win, while Devin Long had 12 points and eight rebounds. Kam Carryl added seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
Hebron 61, Loganville Christian 40
DACULA — Hebron Christian downed Loganville Christian 61-40 Tuesday.
Gabriel Selagea (15 points, nine rebounds) and MaTaj Glover (15 points, one charge taken) led the win, while Drew Faucher had 10 points and Justin Barlteson added eight points. Joseph Sexton played well defensively for the Lions.
Walker 74, Wesleyan 43
MARIETTA — Walker rolled to a 74-43 win over Wesleyan on Tuesday.
