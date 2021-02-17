LILBURN — The second-seeded Berkmar boys basketball team survived a major challenge from No. 3 seed Discovery on Wednesday before escaping with a 76-73 overtime win in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Patriots (20-5) had four scorers in double figures, led by 16 from Destin Logan. Jameel Rideout (14 points), Jermahri Hill (13 points) and Dara Olonade (13 points, 10 rebounds) also contributed offensively in the win.
Berkmar advances to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game at Discovery against fourth-seeded Archer, which upset No. 1 seed Norcross in the other semifinal. Discovery hosts Norcross at 6 p.m. Thursday for third place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 61, Newton 43
COVINGTON — Robert Cowherd had 20 points and Chauncey Wiggins had 14 points and 15 rebounds Wednesday as Grayson won 61-43 at Newton.
The Rams also got 11 points and five assists from Tyrese Elliot, 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Taje Kelly and five assists and 10 rebounds from Kaden McArthur.
Winder-Barrow 56, Dacula 52
BUFORD — Winder-Barrow ended Dacula’s season and clinched a state playoff berth Wednesday with a 56-52 win in the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament.
The Falcons were led by Lamariyon Jordan (eight points, 14 rebounds), Bryce Wilson (10 points, four rebounds, four assists), Taevon Lewis (10 points, four rebounds), Gabe Omoregie (nine points) and Blake Wilson (10 points, five rebounds).
Mountain View transfer Wyatt Fricks had 21 points and seven rebounds for Winder-Barrow. The Bulldogs face No. 1 seed Shiloh at 8 p.m. at Buford in the semifinals.
