LILBURN — Berkmar edged Norcross 68-67 in overtime Friday in a clash of Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball powers.

Four Patriots scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Jameel Rideout and 17 points from Brycen Blaine. Malique Ewin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Ahmed Soumahoro added 10 points.

Berkmar (2-1, 2-0 region) returns to action quickly with a 4:15 p.m. Saturday game against Milton in the Hawks Naismith Showcase at Norcross. Norcross (6-2, 1-1) hosts Westlake in an 8:30 p.m. game Saturday in the Hawks Naismith Showcase.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain View 58, Collins Hill 53

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mike White scored 22 points Friday and Mountain View posted a 58-53 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play.

Chance Boothe (11 points) and K.T. Sherman (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Bears.

Duluth 65, Dunwoody 52

DUNWOODY — Duluth picked up a 65-52 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday night.

Andrew Daniels led the Wildcats with 21 points, Takata Murphy had 15 points and D.J. Phipps Jr. scored 10.

South Gwinnett 56, Discovery 55

SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett slipped past Discovery 56-55 Friday night.

Discovery was led by Zailan Blue (17 points), Danu Baker (10 points), DeCourey McGowan (nine points) and Byron Martin (eight points).

Peachtree Ridge 76, Lambert 69

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Lambert 76-69 Friday night.

Sandy Creek 54, GAC 47

TYRONE — Despite 19 points and four rebounds from Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian fell 54-47 to unbeaten Sandy Creek in a 5-AAA game Friday night.

Eddie Page (nine points, 11 rebounds) and Kaosi Chijioke (two points, eight rebounds) also contributed for the Spartans (5-2).

Providence 81, Jasper County 38

LILBURN — Providence Christian coasted to an 81-38 win over Jasper County on Friday.

Tony Carpio had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Storm. Courtland Walker had 13 points and three steals, and Chance Thacker had 11 points and three assists.

Tallulah Falls 59, Hebron 52

DACULA — Hebron Christian fell 59-52 to Tallulah Falls on Friday.

Justin Bartleson (17 points) and MaTaj Glover (16 points) led the Lions in scoring, while Joseph Sexton scored seven on his birthday.

