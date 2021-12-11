LILBURN — Berkmar edged Norcross 68-67 in overtime Friday in a clash of Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball powers.
Four Patriots scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Jameel Rideout and 17 points from Brycen Blaine. Malique Ewin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Ahmed Soumahoro added 10 points.
Berkmar (2-1, 2-0 region) returns to action quickly with a 4:15 p.m. Saturday game against Milton in the Hawks Naismith Showcase at Norcross. Norcross (6-2, 1-1) hosts Westlake in an 8:30 p.m. game Saturday in the Hawks Naismith Showcase.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 58, Collins Hill 53
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mike White scored 22 points Friday and Mountain View posted a 58-53 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Chance Boothe (11 points) and K.T. Sherman (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Bears.
Duluth 65, Dunwoody 52
DUNWOODY — Duluth picked up a 65-52 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
Andrew Daniels led the Wildcats with 21 points, Takata Murphy had 15 points and D.J. Phipps Jr. scored 10.
South Gwinnett 56, Discovery 55
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett slipped past Discovery 56-55 Friday night.
Discovery was led by Zailan Blue (17 points), Danu Baker (10 points), DeCourey McGowan (nine points) and Byron Martin (eight points).
