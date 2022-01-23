SNELLVILLE — Asher Woods scored 33 points Saturday in the Parkview boys basketball team’s 79-43 win over Peachtree Ridge in the Josh Okogie MLK Classic.
Mike Matthews backed up Woods with 24 pionts and Jordan Riley contributed 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 60, Tolton Catholic (Mo.) 58
QUINCY, Ill. — Berkmar capped a 2-0 run in the Quincy (Ill.) Shootout with a 60-58 victory over Tolton Catholic (Mo.) on Saturday.
Brycen Blaine led the Patriots (12-4) with 21 points, and Malique Ewin had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jameel Rideout had 11 points and six assists in the win, and Jermahri Hill added seven points and five assists.
Archer 60, South Gwinnett 46
SNELLVILLE — Despite missing two key players, 10th-ranked Archer defeated South Gwinnett 60-46 on Saturday in the Josh Okogie MLK Classic at Shiloh.
Major Freeman (17 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals) and Damoni Harrison (17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals) tied for the team lead in scoring, while Mark Peah (11 points, three assists, three steals), Carl Anderson (nine points, three rebounds) and Kyle Collins (seven points, four rebounds, three assists) also made important contributions.
Archer’s Christian Drummer missed the game to swim in the county meet, and teammate Ryen Jones was out with an injury.
Shiloh 70, Meadowcreek 63
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh defeated Meadowcreek 70-63 Saturday in its Josh Okogie MLK Classic.
Trevon Payton had 15 points and D.J. Leak scored 14 for the Generals.
GAC 69, Holy Innocents’ 57
NORCROSS — Josh Fulton’s 29 points, three rebounds and three assists led Greater Atlanta Christian past Holy Innocents’ 69-57 on Saturday.
The Spartans also got 13 points from Athan Pohlman, eight points and five rebounds from Kaosi Chijioke, seven points and six rebounds from Eddie Page and eight points from Chad Jackson.
