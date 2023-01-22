Kahmare_Holmes.jpg

Kahmare Holmes

SNELLVILLE — Archer’s boys basketball team topped Shiloh 68-53 Saturday in the Josh Okogie MLK Classic.

Kahmare Holmes (19 points, five rebounds, two steals) and Courtland Walker (14 points, three rebounds, two assists) led the Tigers. Seth Means (seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals), Elijah Davis (seven points, two rebounds) and Dominick Wright (six points, five rebounds) and Josh Mathurin (nine assists, six steals) also played well.

