SNELLVILLE — Archer’s boys basketball team topped Shiloh 68-53 Saturday in the Josh Okogie MLK Classic.
Kahmare Holmes (19 points, five rebounds, two steals) and Courtland Walker (14 points, three rebounds, two assists) led the Tigers. Seth Means (seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals), Elijah Davis (seven points, two rebounds) and Dominick Wright (six points, five rebounds) and Josh Mathurin (nine assists, six steals) also played well.
Shiloh’s top performers were Tylis Jordan with 22 points and five rebounds and Mustapha Diane with 16 points and eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 62, Campbell 51
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Campbell 62-51 Saturday behind 18 points and 10 rebounds from Stephen Akwiwu.
Nate Eroh had 14 points and eight rebounds, and John McIntyre added nine points.
Pebblebrook 69, Norcross 57
ATLANTA — No. 1 Norcross fell 69-57 to No. 6 Pebblebrook on Saturday.
Samarion Bond (16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals), Mier Panoam (15 points, nine rebounds, two assists), Bilal Abdur-Rahman (12 points, two steals) and Lamariyon Jordan (11 points, four rebounds, two blocks) stood out for Norcross.
North Forsyth 61, GAC 36
ATLANTA — North Forsyth topped Greater Atlanta Christian 61-36 on Saturday at State Farm Arena.
