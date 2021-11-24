SUWANEE — Archer’s boys basketball team knocked off seventh-ranked Etowah 50-49 Tuesday in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic at North Gwinnett.
The Tigers were led by Major Freeman (11 points), Christian Drummer (nine points), Ryen Jones (eight points, six rebounds) and Damoni Harrison (six points, seven assists, four rebounds, four steals, one block).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 86, Paideia 73
DACULA — Mountain View took third in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic with an 86-73 win Tuesday over Paideia.
The Bears (4-1) were led by Mike White (23 points), Chance Boothe (16 points), K.T. Sherman (15 points), C.J. Johnson (nine points) and Richard Rojas (eight points).
Parkview 70, Tucker 67
LILBURN — Asher Woods made four clutch free throws to seal Parkview’s 70-67 win over Tucker in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Woods finished with 29 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Mike Matthews had 16 points and five rebounds. Nekhi Fisher had nine points and Jordan Riley scored 10 in the win.
North Gwinnett 68, Greenforest 58
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett improved to 3-1 with a 68-58 victory over Greenforest in the Jared Cook Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Dylan Gary (15 points, seven rebounds), Thomas Allard (14 points, seven assists, six rebounds), Amaru Grosvenor (14 points, six rebounds), Gunnar Carlberg (13 points) and Duke Clayton (seven points, eight rebounds) led the way for the Bulldogs.
Norcross 67, Effingham County 55
NORCROSS — Norcross topped Effingham County on Tuesday in the Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin.
The Blue Devils (3-1) got stellar play from London Johnson (19 points, four assists), Jerry Deng (11 points, four rebounds), Aiden Sherrell (12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks), Samarion Bond (10 points, five rebounds) and Michael Zhang (10 points).
South Gwinnett 65, Buford 62
JOHNS CREEK — South Gwinnett edged Buford 65-62 Tuesday in the Johns Creek Gladiator Showcase.
Jacob Washington had 20 points and two steals in the win, and Kamren Heathington had 13 points and six rebounds. The Comets (6-0) also got 10 points and two rebounds from Ansar Osman and eight points, six rebounds and six assists from Maalik Leitch.
Chattahoochee 63, Discovery 61
DACULA — Discovery fell 63-61 Tuesday to Chattahoochee in the Dacula Basketball Tipoff Classic despite 18 points from Decourey McGowan and 17 points from Zailan Blue. Byron Martin added 10 points.
Providence 83, Strong Rock 31
LOCUST GROVE — Providence Christian cruised to an 83-31 win over Strong Rock Christian on Tuesday.
The Storm’s top scorers were Chance Thacker (16 points, four rebounds, two steals), Sam Witt (14 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Devin Long (10 points, five rebounds, four assists).
