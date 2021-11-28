BUFORD — Archer’s boys basketball team cruised to a 76-52 victory over Lanier in Saturday’s North Georgia Showcase at Buford City Arena.
Damoni Harrison was the Tigers’ top scorer with 22 points to go with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Christian Drummer backed him up with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Major Freeman added 10 points.
Archer improves to 5-1 on the season.
Lanier was led by Jayce Nathaniel, who had 22 points and nine rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 72, Drew Charter 61
ATLANTA — Grayson topped Drew Charter 72-61 Saturday in the Under Armour Hard in the Paint Showcase at Maynard Jackson.
The Rams were led by Tyrese Elliott (15 points, 10 rebounds), Gicarri Harris (12 points, five rebounds, three steals), Caleb Blackwell (10 points, three assists, two steals) and Chauncey Wiggins (10 points, seven rebounds, four assists).
Mountain View 77, White County 47
BUFORD — Four Mountain View players scored in double figures Saturday in a 77-47 rout of White County in the North Georgia Showcase at Buford City Arena.
Richard Rojas (18 points), Mike White (16 points), C.J. Johnson (11 points), Chance Boothe (10 points) and Carter Watkins (eight points) led the Bears, who are 5-1 on the season.
Brookwood 53, North Forsyth 41
CUMMING — Jayden Williams and Khush Chauhan had double-doubles Saturday in Brookwood’s 53-41 win over North Forsyth.
Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Chauhan had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Young contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.
Shiloh 52, Langston Hughes 40
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh defeated Langston Hughes 52-40 Saturday, posting its second straight win its Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.
The Generals were led by D.J. Leak (14 points, five assists), Trevon Payton (12 points, six rebounds, three assists), Isaiah Bertie (10 points, six rebounds) and Zaron Jackson (nine points, eight rebounds).
Dacula 62, Denmark 57
BUFORD — Dacula pulled out a 62-57 win over Denmark on Saturday in the North Georgia Showcase at Buford City Arena.
The Falcons (4-1) were led by Lamariyon Jordan (14 points, six rebounds), Gabe Omoregie (14 points, five rebounds), Josh Mathurin (11 points, five assists) and Jackson Sousa (10 points).
Buford 82, Hart County 48
BUFORD — Buford rolled to an 82-48 victory over Hart County in Saturday’s North Georgia Showcase at Buford City Arena.
GAC 61, Franklin County 41
FLOWERY BRANCH — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Franklin County 61-41 Saturday in the North Georgia Showcase at Cherokee Bluff.
Josh Fulton had 20 points and five rebounds in the win, and Carlton Lucas had 12 points and three assists. Eddie Page (eight points, nine rebounds) and Chad Jackson (seven points, four rebounds, two assists) also played well.
Providence 66, Gainesville 58
CLEVELAND — Tony Carpio led Providence Christian to a 66-58 win over Gainesville with 29 points, four rebounds and two blocks on Saturday.
Chance Thacker added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win, and Sam Witt had 13 points and two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.