LAWRENCEVILLLE — Damoni Harrison and the Archer boys basketball team defeated Dacula 58-49 Saturday in the Sandy’s Spiel Showcase at Archer.
Harrison earned game MVP honors after putting up 119 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Major Freeman contributed 11 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in the win, and Seth Means added eight points and three rebounds.
Dacula (4-2) was led by Lamariyon Jordan (21 points, three rebounds, two steals, two blocks) and Jackson Sousa (nine points). Josh Mathurin added six points and four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 60, Male (Ky.) 54
BENTON, Ky. — North Gwinnett defeated Louisville Male (Ky.) 60-54 on Saturday in the Marshall County Hoopfest.
The Bulldogs (5-2) were led by R.J. Godfrey (16 points, 16 rebounds), Thomas Allard (13 points) and Dylan Gary (11 points, eight rebounds).
Mountain View 52, Dunwoody 50
DUNWOODY — Mountain View’s A.J. Cheeks and Mason Kidd hooked up for a pass and a game-winning heave from 3-point range Saturday in Mountain View’s 52-50 win over Dunwoody.
The Bears were led by 13 points from Chance Boothe and 11 from Cheeks. Richard Rojas chipped in with eight points.
GAC 59, Lovett 51
NORCROSS — Josh Fulton had 21 points and five rebounds Saturday as Greater Atlanta Christian topped Lovett 59-51.
The Spartans’ other top performers were Kaosi Chijioke (nine points, nine rebounds), Eddie Page (six points, eight rebounds), Chad Jackson (seven points, four rebounds), Jonathan Waters (seven points, three rebounds) and Carlton Lucas (four points, two rebounds, top defensive player).
