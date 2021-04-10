Ian Schieffelin's trademark throughout his high school basketball career at Grayson has been his ability to reinvent himself as a player.
The most visable way he's been able to do so has been his transformation from a 6-foot-6, 250-pound power forward as a freshman to the much leaner and more versatile 6-8, 215-pound multiple position player he is today.
However, the biggest transformation the Clemson signee made during his senior season wasn't so much with any physical part of his game as it was with his attitude, something Rams coach Geoffrey Pierce challenged the 2021 Daily Post Boys Player of the Year to do early on.
“I think his level of aggression definitely improved on both sides of the (court),” Pierce said of Schieffelin. “That's one of the things we wanted him to do (this year) – to be more aggressive. But … you know, most kids going into their senior year feel like, 'Oh, I've got to be the guy and I need to take all these shots,' and all that. But I think he did a good job of leading by example. Even though he was more assertive, but he was still very unselfish, and he did a good job integrating the new players into the program.
“Just being around winning his whole career, he knows that it takes more than one person to have a successful season. So he did a good job of empowering others to be aggressive, as well.”
That's not to say Schieffelin was merely a passive bystander as Grayson amassed a 99-17 record and four trips to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, including two Final Four appearances.
He was a significant contributor to all those teams, including earning All-County honors as a junior last season, when the Rams posted a state runner-up finish.
Still, he knew more would be needed from this season, especially with the departure of a strong 2020 graduating class that included four college players, including three Division I signees, and a lot of new, albeit talented, faces on the floor.
“This year, the ball was played more through me (than in previous years). My junior year, we had (2020 Boys Player of the Year) Deivon (Smith) and all these experienced, really good guards. This year, the ball went through me a lot. … It was good for me just being able to pass (and) get everyone else the ball, which I didn't really have to do much my junior year. It was a bigger role for me.
“I definitely looked to shoot the ball more and score. I was due to get double-teamed every play, but I definitely got everyone (more) involved. … “I think it was tougher mentally just knowing I had to do more. Going back to junior year, I really didn't have to do that much. So mentally, I had to X amount of stuff so we could win games and we could play at our best level.”
Indeed, Schieffelin did his part in terms of production, averaging about 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game.
But according to Pierce his biggest impact was the example he set for his teammates, especially his frontcourt mate Taje Kelly, who had a career season and signed to play Division I college ball at Charleston Southern.
“Him and Taje are really good friends, I think,” said of Schieffelin and his fellow 6-8 senior. “Ian does a great job leading by example. You never have to question his work ethic. When he clocks in, he's going to give you 100 percent. And off the court, he's going to put in the work, too.
“So I think a lot of that rubbed off on Taje just from a sense of Taje – he's always been a willing participant in practice and workouts and things like that. But I think you really saw him being to push himself this year. Taje won nearly every sprint we had in practice this year. That's not typical for a post player, but I think the light bulb went off … just him watching Ian put in the work. I think that helped him.”
At the same time, Schieffelin said that the effects of working alongside Kelly this year, as well as throughout their career at Grayson, were mutually beneficial.
“Me (moving) out to the four (position) and putting (Kelly) at the five, he definitely had to play a bigger role inside,” Schieffelin said. “So he definitely gave us great minutes this year. He became more physical, and I think me and him going at it at practice helped a lot. Just knowing he had to have a bigger role, as well as me, I think really helped him this year.”
The evolution of Schieffelin's game on the court and his more assertive mindset should be a help to him as he takes the next step to a whole new level of basketball at Clemson next season.
Grayson set a very high bar for Schieffelin and his teammates to try to clear each season he played with the Rams, and he faced some of the best competition not only in Gwinnett County and the state of Georgia, but also nationally.
And that experience is something that should help him as he enters the pressure cooker that is the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“I think just playing with other people that at as high a level as you want to be, it's definitely good for the next level,” Schieffelin said. “The new kids that came in played very good and they pushed me and helped me, which is definitely what it's going to be like at Clemson. So it helped me prepare for the next level.
“Expectations are always going to be there, so I feel like at the next level, the expectation for me is just get there and impact the game, which I think I'll be able to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.