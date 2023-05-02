Back-to-back games in this season’s Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament offer a perfect representation of what Gicarri Harris brought to the Grayson boys basketball team.
In the semifinals, the 6-foot-4 junior guard scored 41 points in a victory over Parkview. He followed that up with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a championship game win over host Newton.
“(Harris) steps into each game evaluating the game and knowing what he needs to do that game to help us win, whether it’s 41 points or 14 and 10 rebounds,” Grayson boys coach Geoffrey Pierce said. “His effort doesn’t change. He plays like a senior. Each game he treats differently and he’s got a high basketball IQ. He’s fun to coach.”
Harris delivered what his Rams needed regularly throughout the season, earning Daily Post Player of the Year honors and showing why he is one of the nation’s top recruits. He averaged 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals as Grayson reached the Class AAAAAAA Final Four, where it lost a tough matchup with eventual state champion Wheeler 67-55.
In that season-ending loss, Harris led his team with 15 points despite picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter. It was a painful ending for a team that went 24-6 against a challenging schedule and won the 4-AAAAAAA regular season and tournament titles.
“Even though we didn’t win the state championship, I still feel like we had a great season and I feel like I improved a lot from last season,” Harris said. “We want to take it a step farther next year.”
To get there, the Rams will rely on a talented returning core (only 6-8 Chad Moodie graduates) led by Harris, who seems to improve his game annually, Pierce said. He took his biggest step forward between the 2021-22 season — when he carried a lesser load on a quarterfinal team that included seniors Tyrese Elliott and Chauncey Wiggins — and 2022-23, when he became the go-to player.
“This was really his first year in that type of a role and he did a really good job,” Pierce said. “We don’t make the run we made without his production. I guess the best thing I can say about him is he plays to win. You watch him and you can’t really tell how he’s playing because his demeanor always stays the same. … He had a really good summer for us and we knew he was going to produce numbers-wise. Any time a kid steps into a new role with the leadership you never know, but he did a good job leading by example, doing the things that don’t show up in box scores.
“We had a talented team and nobody cared about stats and it started with him. He’s a good kid, too. You can coach him hard. You never have to worry about his grades, behavior, attendance. He’s a coach’s dream in that regard.”
Harris credits much of his basketball success to his older brother Alario Harris, who played at Parkview before spending his senior season at Stephenson and joining Georgia State.
“(Alario) basically taught me everything since I was a younger player,” said Harris, who grew up in the Parkview cluster and played at Trickum Middle before moving to Grayson for high school. “How to shoot. How to dribble.”
College recruiters have taken notice of Harris' basketball skills and his makeup — he sports a 3.6 GPA — and he boasts nearly 20 offers from top college basketball programs. His offer list includes Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Stanford and Purdue, where his father, NBA veteran Glenn Robinson, starred in the early 1990s.
He is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which have him No. 99 player nationally and the No. 10 junior in Georgia.
“I’m still wide open (on colleges),” Harris said. “I’ll probably cut it down soon, after school ends. Maybe around June, sometime around that time. … I just want somewhere I can contribute a lot, play my game and learn new things. I want a coaching staff to teach me, to develop my game even more for the next goal after college, the NBA and playing as a professional.”
The recruiting process has been fun and hectic, Harris said, and his coach appreciates how he’s handled it so far.
“(Harris) is a selfless kid,” Pierce said. “Social media can be a gift and a curse. It’s easier to get kids out there and get recruited, but then everybody is thirsty for the attention and the highlight plays. He doesn’t care about any of that, just winning. He knows his legacy is going to be defined by how much he wins.”
That fuels his hopes for his final high school season in 2023-24.
“We’re losing one senior, so we’re basically bringing everybody back,” Harris said. “We’re trying to accomplish our goal of winning the state championship.”
