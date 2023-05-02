©Dale Zanine 2022_10_18 01209.jpg

Grayson junior Gicarri Harris is one of the country's top boys basketball recruits.

 Dale Zanine

Back-to-back games in this season’s Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament offer a perfect representation of what Gicarri Harris brought to the Grayson boys basketball team.

In the semifinals, the 6-foot-4 junior guard scored 41 points in a victory over Parkview. He followed that up with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a championship game win over host Newton.

