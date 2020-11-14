BUFORD — Boyd Farmer picked up where he left off last week, and sparked Buford’s football team early in a 45-7 rout of Winder-Barrow on Friday.
Farmer, who had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in last Saturday’s win at Lanier, had a 16-yard pick-six and a 4-yard TD catch in the first quarter as the Wolves went up 21-0 early against Winder-Barrow.
Jake Pope also had a 9-yard TD catch in the opening quarter from Dylan Wittke, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 173 yards and three TDs. Pope also had a 41-yard TD catch from Wittke to open the third quarter.
Isaiah Bond had a 51-yard TD catch from Ashton Daniels in the second quarter, and Daniels also had a 20-yard scoring run in the third quarter to cap the scoring. Bond had two catches for 65 yards, Pope had two grabs for 50 yards and Eli Parks had two catches for 57 yards.
Alejandro Mata made a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 31-7 lead.
Buford (7-1, 5-0) now faces Dacula in the regular-season finale for the region title.
