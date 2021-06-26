“I’m honored and I’m happy and I thank the Arena and I thank the mayor for giving me this opportunity for the people to see that if you don’t quit, you’ll get there. I’m the person who just didn’t quit.”
Atlanta boxing legend Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield was certainly humble when reflecting on his many accomplishments during his illustrious career. As he and others spoke in front of his brand new, ten-foot tall statue commemorating his career at State Farm Arena Friday morning, many stories and fights of the past were recollected, obviously including his infamous 1996 upset of Mike Tyson.
Another fight mentioned after the ceremony was Holyfield’s 1998 win over Vaughn Bean in the Georgia Dome. As wonderful as it was for the city of Atlanta to see one of its own win a world title fight on home cooking, it would be the last world title fight the city would see for 21 years.
It wasn’t until December of 2019 when, just a stone’s throw up Andrew Young International Boulevard from the spot where Holyfield defended his title in 1998, that drought ended in State Farm Arena. Gervonta “Tank” Davis of Mayweather Promotions knocked out Yuriorkis Gamboa in world championship boxing’s return to Atlanta.
Almost two years later, Atlanta will be treated to another Davis fight, this time against Super Lightweight world champion Mario Barrios. The two 26-year olds both come into the fight unbeaten, adding even more luster to the match in Atlanta. Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming faceoff.
“It’s a tremendous matchup and we’re going to have a packed, sold out State Farm Arena tomorrow night and it’s going to be simply electric. We’ve got fans from all around the world that are coming in and Atlanta, this beautiful city, has shown us nothing but love,” Ellerbe said. “We were just here two years ago and it was a tremendous turnout. It had a great impact economically because the city hadn’t had a major, major event in well over twenty-something years since the great Evander Holyfield had fought here in a big event.”
With the permanent celebration of one of the city’s greatest athletes in Holyfield and a world championship fight packed into one weekend, the city of Atlanta is experiencing the full effects of the boxing bug. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms believes this weekend serves as a perfect example of the city’s growing influence in athletics.
“This is historic for our city and to have the attention that we have on this national level is always a great opportunity for us. We’re known for so many things and we’ve hosted these events that are watched by the world including the Super Bowl and the college National Championship and the Final Four,” said Mayor Bottoms. “To celebrate Evander Holyfield today and have his statue unveiled… I think it’s very appropriate for where we are right now.”
Davis and Barrios are slated to touch gloves at 9 P.M. on Saturday, June 26, in State Farm Arena.
“The fans here in the city, the love and support that they’ve shown us over the last couple of years… I’m just speechless. They’re just so appreciative that we’re bringing another big, big event back here to this great city,” said Ellerbe. “The entire city of Atlanta is on fire!”
