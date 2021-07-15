Leon Christian, a 2021 Parkview grad, has accepted a full grant-in-aid from the Boston University men’s track and field team.
Christian was a first-team all-county selection this past season after placing third in the Class AAAAAAA state meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dash races. He also was county runner-up in the 200, and third at county in the 100.
