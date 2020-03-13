Boston Marathon officials have postponed the world’s most well-known running event nearly five months because of coronavirus concerns.
The 26.2-mile race, a tradition for Boston and the smaller cities and towns along its route, is pushed back to Sept. 14, the Boston Athletic Association announced Friday. It was originally scheduled for April 20.
More than 30,000 runners compete yearly in the marathon, and more than a million spectators line the course to root on the athletes. Their interactions include high-fives, hugs and often kisses. An estimated 1/3 of runners in this year’s field are from outside the U.S.
“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”
The Boston Marathon has been run every year since it began in 1897. The only change happened in 1918, when a relay race format was used after the end of World War I and a global flu pandemic.
