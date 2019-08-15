The Boston Bruins announced the renewal of their affiliation with the Atlanta Gladiators on Thursday. The two teams have been partnered since 2015.
“The 2019-20 campaign will mark the fifth season we have partnered with the Atlanta Gladiators who continue to impress by providing our players top quality developmental attention and support to improve their game,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said.
The Bruins' AHL affiliate continues to be Providence.
“We look forward to developing the relationship and providing good young players for depth from our side that can help all of us be successful,” head coach Jeff Pyle said.