DULUTH — Callum Booth stopped 34 of 35 shots from his former team and the Atlanta Gladiators pounced on a plethora of third-period power-play chances to hand Florida a surprising 3-1 loss Tuesday morning.
The Gladiators have struggled for years to beat the division heavyweight. Coming into Tuesday's game, they were 7-33-3-3 against the Everblades over the last five seasons.
Atlanta played exactly the game it needed to in front of an Education Day crowd of 3,078 at Infinite Energy Arena.
“We were very resilient today,” Booth said. “We knew they're a good team coming in here today and we brought our 'A' game. We just have to do that night in and night out. It's easier said than done sometimes, but I think the team is proud. We're able to put in a full 60 minutes and that's the goal moving forward.
“When we play the right way, we can beat any team in the league.”
Deadlocked at 1 through 45 minutes, the Everblades began a march to the penalty box. First was an elbowing call on Levko Koper at 5:56 of the third. Florida killed that one, but at 11:49, captain John McCarron went for high sticking. Less than a minute later, defenseman Michael Downing drew a double minor for the same infraction.
Atlanta (21-25-1-1) scored with two seconds left in the 5-on-3 advantage, a hard wrister from Logan Nelson in the faceoff circle, to take the lead.
“He's got a good shot and it was a huge goal at the most opportune time,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “You have to wait for your chance and when you get it, we have to score on that 5-on-3.
“Then they took another penalty and we got another one right away. That just gave us more and more confidence. It was exciting to watch. They're a tough team to beat. That sends a message that we can play with anybody if we play smart.”
Scoring before the McCarron penalty expired left the Gladiators with three more minutes on the power play.
They didn't need nearly that much time.
Thirty-three seconds after Nelson put Atlanta ahead 2-1, Avery Peterson drove home a dagger. Tommy Marchin dished it to Peterson in the slot and the former Minnesota Mr. Hockey scored his 11th goal of the season.
Downing had to serve the other two minutes, though, and Adam Smith overlapped that with a boarding penalty at 15:50. The Everblades (33-12-3-2) didn't get to even strength until there was just 2:10 remaining in regulation. They used their timeout and pulled the goalie, but couldn't bridge the gap.
“They're a great team and you've got to frustrate them,” Pyle said. “You have to play smart. I thought we played amazing.
“The thing is, and I've told these guys, you can't open up against them. You have to make them come through five guys all the time. Defensive zone, we were really good and Boother made the saves he had to make. We made a few changes (in the lineup) and it's worked. We're going to get better and better as we go, I think.”
Red-hot Florida, which was 9-0-1-0 in its last 10, struck first at 16:49 of the first period. Blake Winiecki was open on the far side for a cross-crease pass that handcuffed Booth, who had made a number of terrific saves through the first 15 scoreless minutes.
That was the last puck to get past Booth and the Gladiators answered on the power play with 58 seconds left in the period.
Rookie Samuel Asselin rolled down the boards on the left wing, cut to the middle of the faceoff circle and beat goalie Ken Appleby with a mid-range wrister. His 21st goal of the season evened the score 1-1 heading into intermission.
The Everblades drastically outshot Atlanta in the second period, 12-4, but Booth and some good stick work kept the score from changing.
“Boother played great,” Pyle said. “(Newly acquired defenseman Greg) Campbell was (expletive) great. He's so calm and quiet. He solidifies everything.
“Everybody played hard, blocking shots. We needed that really bad, just for the confidence that we can play with the big teams. Yeah, we had the power plays at the end, but that's part of the game.”
The Gladiators head to Florida for a pair of games in Estero this weekend.
“I told them after the first, don't give the referee a chance to make the difference,” Pyle said. “We have to stay out of the (muck). We're the ones fighting for a playoff spot. That's a huge, huge, huge win. Now we regroup. It's right in front of us. We just crept up on a couple of teams that we have some games in hand on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.