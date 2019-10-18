Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis players Federico Bonacia and Valentino Caratini reached the NAIA doubles national championship match following Friday's action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Oracle Cup in Rome.
Meanwhile, sophomore Jose Dugo has advanced to the semifinals as the top seed in the singles tournament. He defeated Maximilano Rozas of Grace College (Ind.) in the quarterfinals.
"We have a men's doubles team playing for a national title and one singles player in the semifinals tomorrow. It's a great day to be a Grizzly,"head coach Chase Hodges said.
The ITA Oracle Cup serves as the NAIA individual national championships. The GGC tennis program has combined to win 27 national championships between the fall individual and spring team seasons.
The No. 2-seeded Bonacia-Caratini team defeated a duo from the University of Northwestern Ohio in Friday's quarterfinal round. They're the highest seeded team remaining in the flight after the top seeded team was upset in the first round.
Saturday's singles semifinal matches are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.