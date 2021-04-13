SNELLVILLE — Bodie Eilertson pitched Grayson to an important 6-1 win at Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball on Monday.
Eilertson (8-0) allowed five hits and gave up one unearned run in a complete game. He struck out two.
Justin Bogard led the Rams’ offense with three hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI. Henry Hunter (two hits, one RBI), Grady Bryant (one hit, one RBI), Blane Holliday (one hit, one RBI) and Kam Byrd (one hit, one RBI) also contributed at the plate.
Grayson is 21-3 overall and 8-2 in the region, while Brookwood is 15-10 overall and 4-3 in region play.
Trey Clark (2-for-3, double) and Josh Sosa (2-for-4) led the Brookwood attack. Carter Bailey threw five innings for the Broncos, striking out eight and allowing three runs.
