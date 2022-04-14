The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved Georgia Tech athletics’ plan to construct a new state-of-the-art student-athlete performance center project on Wednesday.
The 115,000-square-foot facility, funded through Athletics Initiative 2020, will be built in the footprint of the current Edge/Rice Center in the northeast corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Georgia Tech athletics’ Student-Athlete Performance Center will house areas that most directly impact student-athlete performance on a day-to-day basis, including strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports medicine, academic support and Tech athletics’ renowned Total Person Program. It will also include new expanded space for Georgia Tech football, featuring a dedicated football-only strength-and-conditioning area, players’ lounge and meeting spaces. The student-athlete performance center will also serve as a campus fixture for fans and passersby, and include premium seating for Georgia Tech football games and other events held inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.
To allow for the new student-athlete performance center to be dedicated entirely to student-athlete development functions, Georgia Tech will convert the Wardlaw Center (located on the south end of Bobby Dodd Stadium) and the McCamish Pavilion Annex building into permanent office space for athletics staff that are displaced from the Edge/Rice Center.
“We couldn’t be more grateful and excited that the Board of Regents of USG has approved proceeding with our new student-athlete performance center project,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “The student-athlete performance center is the crown jewel of our Athletics Initiative 2020 fundraising efforts and will be a transformative facility for Tech athletics, as it will allow us to recruit and develop Everyday Champions that will represent Georgia Tech at the highest level athletically and academically. On behalf of our past, present and future student-athletes, I thank the University System of Georgia, led by Chancellor Sonny Perdue, the Board of Regents of USG, led by Chairperson Harold Reynolds, our Institute administration, led by President Dr. Ángel Cabrera, and everyone that invested in this project and our student-athletes through their donations to AI 2020. I am very excited for the future of Georgia Tech athletics.”
With approval of the project from the Board of Regents, Georgia Tech will immediately begin the final design process for the student-athlete performance center, with construction to follow in conjunction with Bobby Dodd Stadium operations. The anticipated completion date for the project is 2025.
