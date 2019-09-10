The Atlanta Hawks and BlazeSports America kicked off the 2019-20 wheelchair basketball program with a special event this past Saturday at Bogan Park in Buford.
BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Junior Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program is one of the nation’s fastest growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast. Youth athletes ages 5 to 18 can participate in the seven-month program, which is part of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.
Teams practice weekly from September to March and compete in regional tournaments and the NWBA Championships. BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball team is the only NWBA team in Atlanta and the state of Georgia. BlazeSports also enjoys the distinction of being the only Atlanta member organization of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and a registered Paralympic Sport Club’s Gold Level.
The Hawks provide the Atlanta-based team with a donation to offset costs of items like athlete travel support, uniforms and equipment repair, as well as sponsorship of the 2020 Big Peach Slam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament in January. The Hawks also donate team-branded merchandise and game experiences, and offer mentorship and advice on sportsmanship to the Junior Hawks players.
The Junior Hawks’ first official practice of 2019-20 is Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.