LAWRENCEVILLE — The third time was the charm for the Gwinnett Stripers in their game with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night.
After squandering chances in the ninth and 10th innings, Andres Blanco capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th with his fourth base on balls of the night — and second with the bases loaded in as many innings — to send Gwinnett to literal walk-off win at 8-7, sending what was left of a season-high crowd of 9,001 at Coolray Field home happy.
Combined with Durham’s loss at Buffalo and a Charlotte’s doubleheader split with Columbus and the win extended the Stripers’ lead in the International League South Division to 4 1/2 games over both the Bulls and Knights.
And it all was possible because of the lesson Blanco, who finished the game 1-for-2 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs, gave the younger players on the team in patience, particularly in the late innings.
After falling behind in the count with the bases loaded and nobody out in the 10th inning with the Stripers trailing 5-4, the veteran infielder vowed that he wouldn’t be so hasty to swing.
“I swung at (a pitch) too high (two innings earlier), and then the next pitch was a good pitch to hit, but I fouled it off,” Blanco said. “I say (to myself), ‘Why do you worry about that? You know if you put the ball in play, something good is going to happen.’ So (in the 10th) I say, ‘No, I want to give you one strike because I want to see where I’m going to hit the ball.’ And that gives me that little focus.”
As it turned out, J.P. Feyereisen never gave Blanco that pitch he was looking for, and he waited out the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever for a walk to force home a run and pull Gwinnett back even again at 5-all.
The Stripers had a chance to win the game right there with the bases still loaded an nobody out in the inning, but Cristian Pache fouled out to first base on the very next pitch, while Alex Jackson struck out and Jack Lopez hit into a 6-4 force play to send the game into the 11th.
There, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead again at 7-5 on McBroom’s two-run homer to left off left-hander A.J. Minter (1-1), and it looked grim for the Stripers when Drew Waters grounded out to third to lead off the bottom of the inning.
But Johan Camargo, in his first game since being optioned by the Atlanta Braves on Friday, lined a double into the right-field corner — his second hit and second RBI of the night — to score international tie-breaker runner Lopez and pull the Stripers to within 7-6.
After Ryan LaMarre legged out an infield single, Pedro Florimon sneaked a single through the hole between first and second to score Camargo and tie the game once again at 7-all.
Lucas Duda was then hit by a pitch to load the bases once again for Blanco, who remembered the lesson from his previous two at bats and waited.
Once again, he never got the chance to find his pitch, as all four pitches he faced from RailRiders right-hander Brady Lail (1-1) sailed out of the strike zone to force home LaMarre and send the Stripers into celebration mode.
Early on, the pitching for both teams were dominant, with Braves prospect Ian Anderson holding keeping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre off-balance before Erik Kratz rifled a solo homer for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead in the top of the fourth.
But the Stripers got that run back in the bottom of the inning without the benefit of a hit, and in unusual fashion.
After drawing a one-out walk, Florimon, who finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI, advanced to second when a pick-off attempt at first deflected off the foot of first-base umpire Chris Graham.
Duda then sent a tower drive toward the gap in right-center that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre centerfielder and Marietta native Billy Burns ran down and made an impressive diving catch of on the warning track for the first out of the inning.
Florimon alertly tagged up and never stopped running, rounding third and sliding away from the relay throw to score all the way from second on what turned into a sacrifice fly for Duda, which tied the game at 1-all.
But the Stripers still couldn’t manage a hit through the first six innings off Ben Heller and Deivi Garcia, while Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was finally able to solve Anderson in the top of the sixth.
Loganville native Clint Frazier followed Trey Amburgey’s lead-off single with an RBI double into the right-field corner that put the Rail Riders up 2-1.
One out later, Kratz launched his second homer of the game to left-center, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had what seemed like a commanding 4-1 lead. Anderson finished what was an otherwise strong start allowing five hits and four earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings.
And after Garcia was pulled after the top of the sixth, the Stripers jumped on the RailRiders’ third pitcher on the night, right-hander David Hernandez.
Blanco greeted him rudely with a solo homer into the bullpen in right to break up the no-hit bid and bring Gwinnett to within 4-2.
Pache then drew a walk, Jackson was hit by a pitch and both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch to put the tying runs in scoring position with nobody out.
Lopez drove in Pache with a ground out to second, and one out later, Camargo delivered a clutch two-out, RBI single up the middle to plate Jackson and pull the Stripers even at 4-all.