The Big South Conference, which includes Kennesaw State, announced Wednesday the postponement of the fall football season with the intent of playing in the spring.
The league said "the health and well-being of its student-athletes (is the) top priority."
The Big South will allow football members to participate in up to four non-conference games in the fall due to contractual obligations.
"We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said. "However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year."
Big South member institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations and with the exception of fall sport competition, at their own discretion and in accordance with applicable local and state regulations and procedures.
"While we are disappointed our student-athletes will not have a chance to compete for a championship this fall, we remain committed to working with the Big South Conference and non-conference partners to build an exciting spring football schedule for our players, fans and Kennesaw State student body," Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said. "Our football program now has a clear path forward and we will keep our options open in the fall while always making the health and safety of our student-athletes our number one priority. A decision from the ASUN regarding competition for our remaining athletic programs is forthcoming. Our ticket department will be in touch with football season ticket holders in the coming days to talk about options moving forward."
