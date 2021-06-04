NASHVILLE – #CardiacJackets were back in action as Georgia Tech baseball used a seventh-inning rally to climb back from a 6-2 deficit to win 7-6 over Indiana State in the opening game of the Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field on Friday afternoon.
The rally began when Jake DeLeo doubled to lead off before Luke Waddell knocked him in on a single to right center. Tres Gonzalez then walked to put two on before Justyn-Henry Malloy’s two-out blast to right center scored another run and put runners on the corners. Andrew Jenkins, who had homered earlier in the game on a nine-pitch at-bat, then worked an eight-pitch AB to load the bases.
Stephen Reid and Drew Compton then capitalized with back-to-back singles through the right side to complete the comeback.
Reid paced the Yellow Jackets (30-23) with a 3-for-4 day, while Jenkins, Malloy and Gonzalez all finished with two hits.
On the mound, LHP Josiah Siegel (2-0) got the win after entering the game with two on and one out and pitching twice to get a double play ball. LHP Luke Bartnicki then worked two shutout innings of two-hit, three strikeout baseball to get his seventh save of the season.
The Sycamores (30-20) were led by Grant Magill, who had two hits and four RBI. RHP Connor Fenlong (4-3) received the loss, allowing one run on three hits in 1.1 innings of work late.
Georgia Tech will now play the 1-0 game on Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. and face the winner of the Vanderbilt-Presbyterian game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.