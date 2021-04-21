MONROE — Tenth-ranked Providence Christian pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over host George Walton in Wednesday’s Class A Private boys soccer playoffs opener.
The Storm (10-9) got a goal from Aaron Lee off Glenn Fleming’s long throw-in for an early 1-0 lead, but George Walton tied the match 1-1 by halftime. The goal was the only one allowed by fill-in goalkeeper Skyler Jordan, an Alcorn State football signee playing his second game ever as a replacement for the injured Ben Stone.
Noah Williamson had two second-half goals, and Brandon Collins and August Larson scored one each for Providence, which travels to Pinecrest next week in the second round.
