DACULA — A handful of big plays by Mount Vernon proved to be the difference in a 24-7 win over Hebron Christian Academy on Friday night.
The Mustangs scored on touchdowns of 95 and 71 yards as the Lions fought to stay in the game behind a 100-yard rushing performance by quarterback Gavin Hall. With the loss, the Lions fall to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-A Private.
Coach Stan Luttrell said his inexperienced team must correct critical errors in order to become a winning team.
“Mount Vernon is a good football team and they do a great job and they made plays and we didn’t,” Luttrell said. “Winning teams block, tackle, take care of the football and don’t give up explosive plays and right now we’re struggling to do those things. We’ve got a young team and so we have to continue to grow and get better.”
Mount Vernon (5-2, 2-0) took the lead on the first possession after a long kick return set the Mustangs up at the Lions’ 34-yard line. On the fourth play from scrimmage, quarterback Luke Barnes found Jonathan Gallinaro for a 17-yard touchdown.
Hebron recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt and got one first down by penalty before pinning the Mustangs deep in their own territory with a punt. But Austin Taylor pulled in a floating pass in the middle of the field, broke two tackles and raced for a 95-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs intercepted Hall on the Lions very next play, and looked to be on their way to a convincing win. But the Hebron defense stepped up and kept the Lions in the game.
A couple sacks by Ashton Villegas and another by King Edwards forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter. Two plays later, Hall broke a tackle and turned on the jets in the open field, pulling away from the mustangs for a 59-yard touchdown.
“That was one of our triple option plays and I pulled it and was trying to make a cut on the guy and he popped me, but he didn’t wrap me up,” Hall said. “After that I just saw green grass and took off.”
Still just trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, Hebron got another big defensive play from Alonzo Borja. As Barnes rolled left he tried to hit a receiver near the sideline and Borja made a leaping catch to reel in an interception deep in Mustang territory. But the Lions weren’t able to capitalize as they turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing series.
Borja was surprised he made the catch on the interception, but wished he could have done more for it to be an even bigger play.
“It was really high, I wasn’t expecting to be able to get it,” Borja said. “I think it was like 8 feet but I was able to go up and get it. I should have taken it for a pick-six but I didn’t see the guy behind me. It was a big play that helped keep us in it, but we just allowed too many big plays. They made good plays but if we eliminate those, then we’re a lot closer.”
On the Mustangs’ first play following the turnover on downs, Barnes hit Nagari Tophia down the left sideline for a 71-yard touchdown. Kicker Will Lavender also added 31-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter for the final score.
Barnes finished the game 9 of 16 for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Hall had 17 carries for 105 yards and added 42 yards in the air to lead the Lions.
MOUNT VERNON 24, HEBRON CHRISTIAN 7
Mount Vernon 14 0 7 3
Hebron Christian 0 7 0 0
FIRST QUARTER
Mount Vernon: Jonathan Gallinaro 17 pass from Luke Barnes (Will Lavender Kick), 10:03
Mount Vernon: Austin Taylor 95 pass from Barnes (Lavender kick), 5:13
SECOND QUARTER
Hebron Christian: Gavin Hall 59 run (Barrett Bruce kick), 5:58
THIRD QUARTER
Mount Vernon: Nagari Tophia 71 pass from Barnes (Lavender kick), 7:08
FOURTH QUARTER
Mount Vernon: Lavender 31 FG, 3:37
