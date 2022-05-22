LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode a five-run fifth inning and withstood a late rally to defeat the Memphis Redbirds 6-5 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Alex Dickerson launched a pivotal three-run home run while Braden Shewmake matched a career high with four hits.
Memphis (20-21) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Stripers (21-20) put up five runs in the bottom of the third highlighted by Dickerson’s three-run blast (3) off Aaron Brooks (L, 0-2). Hernan Perez plated what ended up being the decisive run with a sixth-inning RBI double scoring Drew Waters for a 6-3 lead. Memphis scored single runs in the eighth and ninth before Dylan Lee (S, 2) struck out the side to end the game.
Shewmake went 4-for-4 with a double, run and RBI, while Dickerson finished 1-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs and Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Touki Toussaint (W, 2-1) tossed a season-high 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five.
It’s the second four-hit game for Shewmake this season, and the first since May 10 at Durham when he reached base safely six times (4-for-4 with two walks). Phil Gosselin saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end as he went 0-for-4. Gwinnett is now 12-5 against Memphis at Coolray Field since first meeting in 2021.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. A starting pitcher hasn't been announced for the Stripers while right-hander Johan Oviedo (3-2, 5.67 ERA) will start for the Redbirds.
