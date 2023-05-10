Shuster 5-5-23 (Paul Daniel) (1).jpg

Jared Shuster pitches during the Gwinnett Stripers' win over the Charlotte Knights on May 5, 2023.

 Paul Daniel/Gwinnett Stripers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers snapped a 3-3 tie with their largest scoring inning of the year, plating nine runs in the sixth for a 12-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Nick Solak’s grand slam capped the six-hit sixth inning, helping the Stripers (13-21) snap a three-game losing streak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.