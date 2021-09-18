KENNESAW — Grayson's football team scored just enough points in the first half to hold on.
Harrison had the momentum in the second half to pull off a remarkable comeback over No. 9-ranked Rams. It just didn't have enough time.
The Hoyas nearly climbed out of the 18-point hole they dug in the first half, and the Rams did just enough to secure a 31-23 win in a non-region game at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium.
(Harrison's) kids finished the game. I didn't have our kids ready to finish the game,” Grayson coach Adam Carter said. “That's a testament to coach (Josh) Cassidy and those kids. They finished hard and I didn't have ours ready to finish.”
Grayson posted 288 yards on the ground with 165 of them coming in the first half. That helped the Rams jump out to a 24-6 halftime lead.
Quarterback Zion Ferguson scored on a three-yard run to put Grayson (4-1) on the board. Derrell Farrar followed with a touchdown from two yards out. Dylan Elder broke the game open midway through the second quarter with a 46-yard touchdown before finishing the game with 192 yards on 12 carries.
All Harrison (2-2) managed in the first half were long field goals of 46 and 48 yards by A.J. Daniels.
“I'm glad we got some points early,” Carter said, “because we barely hung on to that one.”
But the Hoyas didn't back down in the second half.
The 74-yard interception by Nathan Vail early in the third quarter was the boost they needed. But after stopping Grayson on their next drive, they went three-and-out on their next two drives.
And Grayson took advantage when Joseph Taylor Jr. broke loose and rushed for a 53-yard touchdown to increase its lead to 14 points going into the fourth.
Harrison closed the gap in the fourth quarter when Jake Walling threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brady Kluse. Walling finished the game with 229 passing yards. Kluse ended up with 92 yards on eight catches and Grayson West led with 94 yards on six grabs.
But Harrison could not get into the red zone until the fourth quarter.
“We got kids who can make plays most of the time,” Cassidy said. “We need kids to make plays against teams that all of the time. I think that we took a step forward. We're still disappointed. We're still frustrated. But I am encouraged because I believe that we we showed growth.”
Daniels booted a 36-yard field goal with 50 seconds left, but Grayson's A.J. Lopez recovered Harrison's onside kick attempt to end the game.
