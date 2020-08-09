PHILADELPHIA — The Braves, behind big days from Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman, swept the host Phillies in a Sunday doubleheader.
Acuña homered three times in the two, seven-inning games and went 4-for-4 in Game 2, while Freeman was went 6-for-8 in the games and had a two-run homer in the nightcap. Atlanta won the opener 5-2 and the second game 8-0, using nine pitchers to limit Philadelphia to seven hits on the day.
Acuña became the first Braves player since David Justice in 1990 to hit three home runs in a doubleheader.
Freeman got the Game 2 rout started with his two-run homer in the third inning, and an Acuña solo home run followed by an RBI double from Travis d’Arnaud extended the lead. In the sixth, Acuña added a two-run home run before Freeman had an RBI double and Marcell Ozuna singled in the eighth run.
Atlanta, now 11-6, got five scoreless innings with six strikeouts from Max Fried in the nightcap. Fried is now 3-0 with a 2.04 ERA on the season. Darren O’Day and Chad Sobotka followed with a scoreless, hitless inning each.
After slow starts at the plate, Acuna (.266) and Freeman (.276) upped their batting averages with their performances Sunday.
The Braves used a committee of relievers in Game 1, and the six hurlers — Huascar Ynoa, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson, Will Smith, Josh Tomlin and Mark Melancon — gave up only three hits. Melancon earned his third save with a scoreless ninth.
Atlanta scored all five runs of the opener in the fifth inning, the first two on a Acuña home run. Adam Duvall (2-for-2) cleared the loaded bases with a double later in the inning.
