The Big 12 Board of Directors announced Monday that conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.
The start of conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games.
The model also gives the conference flexibility to move back the Big 12 Championship Game to Dec. 12 or 19.
“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”
