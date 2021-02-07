LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team failed to overcome an early deficit in dropping a 3-1 home match against Bethel University (Tenn.) Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (0-2) fell behind 3-0 through the first 37 minutes but got a goal from freshman Clara Lidquist just before halftime and had numerous scoring chances in the second half.
A penalty kick from junior Joy Mertzig in the 85th minute hit the goal post, Then, the hosts couldn’t capitalize on playing the final seven minutes with a player advantage after a red card was issued against the Wildcats (1-0).
GGC attempted 12 shots in the match, spreading six across each half.
Bethel found the back of the net in the 17th minute on a long-distance goal by Jodi Butler. Brittany Bray converted a penalty kick in the 34th minute before Elvira Martin added a goal in the 37th minute to build the 3-0 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.