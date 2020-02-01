The 2019 International League Manager of the Year Damon Berryhill will be returning to lead the Gwinnett Stripers again, headlining the announcement of the Atlanta Braves’ minor league coaching staffs by the club Friday.
Berryhill will be back for his fourth season as the manager of the Braves’ affiliate in the Triple-A International League after guiding the Stripers to the IL South Division championship and a berth in the Governor’s Cup Playoffs last summer.
Berryhill, 56, has guided Gwinnett to a 221-199 (.526) record over three seasons since being named the sixth manager in team history on December 12, 2016.
Last season, the Laguna Beach, Calif. native became the first Gwinnett skipper ever to be named IL Manager of the Year after leading the Stripers to an 80-59 record.
Berryhill’s 2019 club posted the best winning percentage in Gwinnett history (.576) while capturing the team’s second IL South Division title and third playoff berth. The Stripers’ 80 wins were second-most in the league behind only the Columbus Clippers (81-59).
Pitching coach Mike Maroth and strength and conditioning coach Paul Howey each return for their second seasons with the Stripers, while hitting coach Carlos Mendez, coach Alfredo Amézaga, and certified athletic trainer T.J. Saunders all join Gwinnett after spending 2019 with Double-A Mississippi.
Among the Braves’ other minor league staffs announced Friday, Double-A Mississippi will return manager Chris Maloney, who is in his third season on the M-Braves’ bench, for 2020. Pitching coach David Chavarria will work with Maloney on the bench, while hitting coach Einar Díaz joins the M-Braves after serving as a coach with the Stripers last season. Nestor Pérez will assist as a coach after managing the rookie-level GCL Braves in 2019. Strength coach Jordan Sidwell and athletic trainer Dave Comeau round out the M-Braves staff.
Former Gwinnett Brave Barrett Kleinknecht will manage Hi-A Florida for the second consecutive season as the team prepares to use CoolToday Park as its home field. Dan Meyer will return as the FireFrogs’ pitching coach for the second consecutive season, while hitting coach Danny Santiesteban will also return to the club. Coach Porky López reprises his role on the bench in 2020, with Chris Cecere working as the strength coach and Eric Hyrcko as the athletic trainer.
Matt Tuiasosopo will return as Single-A Rome’s manager for the second consecutive season. Tuiasosopo, who played three games with Atlanta in 2016, will be joined on the bench by pitching coach Kanekoa Texeira, hitting coach Mike Bard, and coach Wigberto Nevarez. Ryan Meehan will serve as the club’s strength coach, while Koji Kanemura will work as the athletic trainer. Tuiasosopo and Texeira each played for the G-Braves in the mid-2010s.
Former major league outfielder Michael Saunders will make his managerial debut with rookie-advanced Danville, after retiring from a nine-year major league career this offseason. Connor Narron, who worked as a coach with the D-Braves last season, will serve as the hitting coach and coach Ángel Flores will also be on the bench. Sam Feldman will be the strength coach and Austin Smith the athletic trainer.
The rookie-level GCL Braves will have a new manager in Anthony Nuñez, who served in the same role with Danville last season. The club will return Elvin Nina as the pitching coach, and have Bobby Moore and Omar Rosario as hitting coaches. Jefferson Romero will be the team’s fifth coach. Strength coach Kyle Lindsey and athletic trainer Joel Wiggins complete the staff.
Doug Mansolino will return as the organization’s field coordinator for the second consecutive year, after he spent the previous five seasons in the same position with the Philadelphia Phillies. The rest of the club’s coordinators are as follows: Paul Davis (pitching coordinator), Mike Brumley (hitting coordinator), Bobby Magallanes (assistant hitting coordinator), JD Closser (catching coordinator), Mike Schofield (minor league strength and conditioning coordinator), Ryan Driscoll (assistant minor league strength and conditioning coordinator), Nick Flynn (minor league medical coordinator), Jeff Stevenson (assistant minor league medical coordinator), and Ben Cuddy (minor league physical therapist). DeMarlo Hale, Terry Pendleton and Eddie Pérez will serve as special assistants to player development.
