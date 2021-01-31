©Dale Zanine 2020_10_1600870.JPG

Peachtree Ridge's Nick Best (5) passes against Collins Hill during the game Friday night at Peachtree Ridge High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Peachtree Ridge quarterback Nick Best committed this weekend to the Berry College football program.

Best took the Lions to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 as a senior.

