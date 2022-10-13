Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 4-2, 2-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Berkmar Patriots (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Michael Madden
Record: 2-4, 0-3 region
Last week: Had a bye
It’s already been a football season of highs and lows at Berkmar. The highs came quickly with back-to-back victories over Clarkston on Aug. 25 and Druid Hills on Sept. 2 — snapping a 13-game losing streak and posting the program’s first winning streak since the first two games of the 2019 season.
“It was very nice (to get victories),” interim Berkmar head coach Michael Madden said. “I understand some people are used to wins, but these kids have been through a lot of adversity. Kids were crying. It’s almost like we won the Super Bowl. For some of these kids, finally coming back to school and being proud of themselves was great. And in the fashion we won them, it meant a lot. We were down 13-0 quick to Druid Hills and came back and beat them 14-13, beat them in the last minutes of the game on fourth-and-long we scored. It’s how we won it, which was big. It felt like it wasn’t the Berkmar of last year. There’s a little more hope.
"Then with the whole coaching change and stuff, it’s hard. We didn’t just lose one coach. We lost a couple of coaches. So it’s been tough. But they’re not giving up. The kids aren’t quitting on us. They’re still coming to practice.”
The coaching change Madden mentioned happened the day of the Druid Hills game, when the team found out first-year head coach Cole Meyer was no longer with the program. Madden, in his second year at Berkmar after working in the recruiting department for college programs at Florida State and Wake Forest, was named the interim head coach.
“It’s a great opportunity and great experience (to be a head coach),” said Madden, who was previously linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. “It’s tough getting brought into this midseason. It’s only tougher for me because I’m also trying to get my certification for teaching, Teach Gwinnett, as well as special education. I handle special education, so there is special education paperwork throughout the year. It’s been a little busier taking over (as head coach).”
Berkmar also is in better shape with participation than it was last season, an encouraging sign. Gabe Ansah, Jayden Newkirk, Justin Mitchell, Dru Lawston, Kam Kibler and Cesar Champac have been some of the Patriots’ top contributors this year.
“Last year, we ended with 29 playable guys,” Madden said. “Most kids had never played football before or had played one year of football. We had to play a lot of kids who shouldn’t have been on the field. This year, we have a lot of young kids who didn’t play last year or played JV last year or kids who are new to the area or the school. But they’re still young. We’re just young, whether it’s by experience, age or grade. But there are more (players). I think we have 55 varsity guys now.”
While Berkmar is attempting to rebuild its program, traditional power Norcross remains in a strong place with participation and success. The Blue Devils are 2-0 in region play — 1/2 game out of first behind 3-0 North Gwinnett — and have their sites on a region championship.
They opened with losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek, but rolled up four straight wins prior to last week’s off date for Fall Break. They routed Duluth 48-0 in their last game on Sept. 30, following up consecutive wins over South Gwinnett, Discovery and Archer.
Norcross quarterback A.J. Watkins completed 7 of 11 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 5-yard TD run in the victory over Duluth. Lawson Luckie (three catches, 90 yards, two TDs), Zion Taylor (two catches, 57 yards, 47-yard TD run), Michael Ammons (12 rushes, 61 yards, two TDs) and Jashaun Clarke (two catches, 57 yards) also chipped in offensively. Quentin Pino-Bishop (91 percent blocking grade, four pancake blocks) led the offensive line.
The Blue Devils’ top defensive performers in the Duluth win included Devin Hunter (four tackles, one for loss, interception for TD, caused fumble, pass breakup), Tywan Royal (three tackles, two for losses, interception, two pass breakups) and Kenneth Clark (nine tackles, one for loss) in the secondary. Linebacker Esias Tompkins had seven tackles (six solos, one for loss) and a QB hurry, and both Sha’Kwan McKnight (seven tackles, five for losses) and Jackson Bussey (five tackles for losses, two sacks) were disruptive forces up front.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 63-0 last year
Location: Berkmar High School
