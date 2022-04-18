©Dale Zanine 2022_03_12 01099.jpg
Scenes from the game between Norcross and Berkmar boys during the State Championship game Saturday in Macon.

 Dale Zanine

Berkmar senior Jameel Rideout made a recent commitment to the University of South Carolina-Aiken men’s basketball program.

Rideout earned all-county honors last season after helping the Patriots to their second straight state runner-up finish.

