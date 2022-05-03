Berkmar’s Adrian Moreno was named the Boys Player of the Year, headlining the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Soccer Team selected by the region’s coaches.
Meadowcreek swept the Coach of the Year awards with Jose Rodriguez earning the boys honor and Whitney Grimes earning the girls honor. Dunwoody’s Julia Gild was voted Girls Player of the Year.
The boys coaches also presented individual awards to Archer’s Barzee Blama (Forward of the Year), Meadowcreek’s Xavier Diouf (Midfielder of the Year) and Moreno (Defender of the Year).
The full all-region teams are as follows:
Boys
First Team
Barzee Blama, Archer
Juan Monroy, Berkmar
Joshua Ramirez, Discovery
Lester Espinal, Meadowcreek
Alex Ruiz, Archer
Jason Salmeron, Discovery
Fidel Rojas, Duluth
Xavier Diouf, Meadowcreek
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross
Adrian Moreno, Berkmar
Axel Iotov, Duluth
Sterling Tamakloe, Discovery
David Del Rello, Dunwoody
Deji Owoseni, Norcross
Jesus Sierra, Berkmar
Fredy Sanchez, Norcross
Second Team
Joel De Jesus, Berkmar; Luis Beltran, Berkmar; Stan Etienne, Dunwoody; Shama Sasha, Dunwoody; Osvaldo Martinez, Norcross; Alex Ruiz, Archer; Adrian Lopez, Berkmar; Anselmo Rivera, Discovery; Malik Salawu, Norcross; Alfonso Lopez, Berkmar; Charlie Seelke, Dunwoody; Nate Lambert, Dunwoody; Kelvin Alvarado, Meadowcreek; Rodrigo Ramirez, Norcross; Tommy Odom, Dunwoody; Diego Sanchez-Carapia, Discovery
Honorable Mention
Yeudiel Garcia, Meadowcreek; Ubaldo Ordaz, Meadowcreek; Juan Benavides, Meadowcreek; Samuel Gomez, Discovery; Cristofer Morgado, Norcross; Belmin Omeragic, Archer; Josias De La Espada, Meadowcreek; Walker Patino, Norcross
Girls
First Team
Cam Chapman, Norcross
Sarah Holland, Dunwoody
Lily Garrigan, Dunwoody
Kelly Sanchez, Meadowcreek
Natalie Maguire, Norcross
Julia Gild, Dunwoody
Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery
Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross
Mary Ratcliff, Norcross
Gracie Tyrrell, Archer
Colleen Murphy, Dunwoody
Katie Halliwell, Dunwoody
Fatima Barajas, Meadowcreek
Ella Holland, Dunwoody
Second Team
Tati Sissoko, Duluth; Tessa Balsman, Norcross; Janya Gonzalez, Archer; Ellie Johnson, Norcross; Ansley Ramon, Archer; Ella Ryan, Dunwoody; Clarivel Lopez, Meadowcreek; Gabi Paulding, Discovery; Mitzie Mejia, Duluth; Lea Smith, Norcross; Olivia Won, Archer; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek; Nancy Sierra, Discovery
Honorable Mention
Lindsey Lampron, Dunwoody; Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar; Angelica Nava, Berkmar; Anna Donelan, Duluth; Morgan McDowell, Discovery; Lauren Barrett, Dunwoody; Abby Zerm, Archer
