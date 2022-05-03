Berkmar_logo.jpg

Berkmar’s Adrian Moreno was named the Boys Player of the Year, headlining the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Soccer Team selected by the region’s coaches.

Meadowcreek swept the Coach of the Year awards with Jose Rodriguez earning the boys honor and Whitney Grimes earning the girls honor. Dunwoody’s Julia Gild was voted Girls Player of the Year.

The boys coaches also presented individual awards to Archer’s Barzee Blama (Forward of the Year), Meadowcreek’s Xavier Diouf (Midfielder of the Year) and Moreno (Defender of the Year).

The full all-region teams are as follows:

Boys

First Team

Barzee Blama, Archer

Juan Monroy, Berkmar

Joshua Ramirez, Discovery

Lester Espinal, Meadowcreek

Alex Ruiz, Archer

Jason Salmeron, Discovery

Fidel Rojas, Duluth

Xavier Diouf, Meadowcreek

Alex Chimbanda, Norcross

Adrian Moreno, Berkmar

Axel Iotov, Duluth

Sterling Tamakloe, Discovery

David Del Rello, Dunwoody

Deji Owoseni, Norcross

Jesus Sierra, Berkmar

Fredy Sanchez, Norcross

Second Team

Joel De Jesus, Berkmar; Luis Beltran, Berkmar; Stan Etienne, Dunwoody; Shama Sasha, Dunwoody; Osvaldo Martinez, Norcross; Alex Ruiz, Archer; Adrian Lopez, Berkmar; Anselmo Rivera, Discovery; Malik Salawu, Norcross; Alfonso Lopez, Berkmar; Charlie Seelke, Dunwoody; Nate Lambert, Dunwoody; Kelvin Alvarado, Meadowcreek; Rodrigo Ramirez, Norcross; Tommy Odom, Dunwoody; Diego Sanchez-Carapia, Discovery

Honorable Mention

Yeudiel Garcia, Meadowcreek; Ubaldo Ordaz, Meadowcreek; Juan Benavides, Meadowcreek; Samuel Gomez, Discovery; Cristofer Morgado, Norcross; Belmin Omeragic, Archer; Josias De La Espada, Meadowcreek; Walker Patino, Norcross

Girls

First Team

Cam Chapman, Norcross

Sarah Holland, Dunwoody

Lily Garrigan, Dunwoody

Kelly Sanchez, Meadowcreek

Natalie Maguire, Norcross

Julia Gild, Dunwoody

Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery

Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross

Mary Ratcliff, Norcross

Gracie Tyrrell, Archer

Colleen Murphy, Dunwoody

Katie Halliwell, Dunwoody

Fatima Barajas, Meadowcreek

Ella Holland, Dunwoody

Second Team

Tati Sissoko, Duluth; Tessa Balsman, Norcross; Janya Gonzalez, Archer; Ellie Johnson, Norcross; Ansley Ramon, Archer; Ella Ryan, Dunwoody; Clarivel Lopez, Meadowcreek; Gabi Paulding, Discovery; Mitzie Mejia, Duluth; Lea Smith, Norcross; Olivia Won, Archer; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek; Nancy Sierra, Discovery

Honorable Mention

Lindsey Lampron, Dunwoody; Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar; Angelica Nava, Berkmar; Anna Donelan, Duluth; Morgan McDowell, Discovery; Lauren Barrett, Dunwoody; Abby Zerm, Archer

