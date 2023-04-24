Berkmar’s Adrian Lopez and Norcross’ Gianna Vescovo earned the top honors on the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Soccer Team voted on by the region’s coaches.
Lopez was the region’s MVP for the boys, while Vescovo was the region’s MVP for the girls.
Other top boys awards went to Berkmar’s Frankmauro Ferreras (Best Forward), Peachtree Ridge’s Juan Gallego Garzon (Best Midfielder), North Gwinnett’s Nathan Jacome (Best Defender) and Peachtree Ridge’s Martin Griffin-Rey (Best Goalkeeper).
The other top girls awards went to Vescovo as Midfielder of the Year, Norcross’ Cameron Martin as Forward of the Year, Norcross’ Florencia Bartholomai as Defender of the Year and Norcross’ Sophie Katz as Goalkeeper of the Year.
Norcross swept the coaching awards with Frank Pitt as the Boys Coach of the Year and Laura Freeman as the Girls Coach of the Year.
The full list of players honored are as follows:
Boys All-Region
First Team
A.B. Avalos, Berkmar
Frankmauro Ferreras, Berkmar
Adrian Lopez, Berkmar
Adrian Moreno, Berkmar
Fidel Rojas, Duluth
Oscar Mijandros, Duluth
Bryan Villagomez, Meadowcreek
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross
Logan Collins, North Gwinnett
Javen Leung, North Gwinnett
Nathan Jacome, North Gwinnett
Will Collins, North Gwinnett
Juan Gallego Garzon, Peachtree Ridge
Brody Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge
Blaze Williams, Peachtree Ridge
Martin Griffin-Ray, Peachtree Ridge
Second Team
Alfonso Pinon, Berkmar; Joshua Ramirez, Discovery; Samuel Gomez, Discovery; Manza Masamuna, Discovery; Marlon Benitez-Salamanca, Discovery; Salomon Kalotsh, Meadowcreek; Schuyler Burke, Norcross; Angel Leiva, Norcross; Walker Patino, Norcross; Fredy Sanchez, Norcross; Kyle Black, North Gwinnett; Dominik Kosut, Peachtree Ridge; Daniel Romero, Peachtree Ridge
Honorable Mention
Alberto Gaitan, Duluth; Juan Benevides, Meadowcreek; Benjamin Maldonado, Meadowcreek; Yordan Navarro, Meadowcreek
Girls All-Region
First Team
Ashley Ross, Duluth
Cameron Martin, Norcross
Kelly Sanchez, Meadowcreek
Isa Ponza, North Gwinnett
Gianna Vescovo, Norcross
Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar
Weslee Istone-Haupt, North Gwinnett
Florencia Bartholomai, Norcross
Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge
Caroline Varitek, North Gwinnett
Sophie Katz, Norcross
Second Team
Meghan Goolsby, Peachtree Ridge; Tati Sissoko, Duluth; Kimberly Meraz, Meadowcreek; Alexa Martinez, Discovery; Betsy Bu, Peachtree Ridge; Valentina Hurtado, Meadowcreek; Mary Ratcliff, Norcross; Fatima Caltempe, Meadowcreek; Zoi Sinclair, Discovery; Samantha Williams, Peachtree Ridge; Cieara Johnson, Peachtree Ridge; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek; Kassidy Fortin, North Gwinnett
Honorable mention
Summer Smith, Discovery; Ammy Castro, Berkmar; Brianna Nguyen, Duluth; Kendall Barley, North Gwinnett; Kelis Santana-Goulbourne, Duluth; Alondra Medrano, Berkmar; Neyda Rojo, Discovery; Jolette Rodriguez, Berkmar; Hailey Barrios, Berkmar
