LILBURN — Berkmar’s boys basketball team is headed to the Elite Eight after Saturday’s 69-49 win over visiting Cherokee.
The Patriots (23-5) will travel to Tift County for next week’s quarterfinals.
Dara Olonade had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Cherokee, Jermahri Hill had 15 points, Jameel Rideout scored 13 and Malique Ewin had 10 points.
