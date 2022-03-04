BUFORD — All season long, Berkmar's boys basketball team has talked about being on a mission.
The No. 3 state-ranked Patriots, and in particular Jameel Rideout, played like it in their Class AAAAAAA state semifinal game against Pebblebrook.
The 6-foot-2 senior poured in a game-high 24 points and provided the general spark Berkmar needed to fend off the state's top-ranked team in AAAAAAA and pull away in the fourth quarter for a 72-58 win Friday night at Buford City Arena.
The defending state runner-up Patriots (26-4) also got a big game from Malique Ewin, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to vault into the state championship game March 12 at the Macon Centreplex.
There, they will try to take the one step that eluded them last year by awaiting the winner of Saturday night's semifinal game between No. 8 Norcross and second-ranked Newton.
But Pebblebrook (28-3) didn't make it easy for them.
“There have been teams that had big leads on (Pebblebrook), but nobody's put them away,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said of the Falcons. “That was evident by the way they hit shots to stay in the game. We didn't put them away. The clock ran out, and we hit some free throws, which was a huge part.”
Indeed, free throws were a huge factor for Berkmar, which hit 14 of 18 shots from the stripe, including eight straight in the final 1:40.
Two other big factors were the Patriots' 39-31 advantage on the boards, as well as their ability to overcome seven first-half turnovers and commit only two more miscues the rest of the game.
Despite those early mistakes, Berkmar got off to a strong start behind Rideout, who was hot from the start with a 3-pointer and a conventional three-point play on a drive down the lane and free throw in the first 1:58 after the opening tip.
And after a brief 3-0 deficit on Jordan Brown's 3-pointer 55 seconds into the game, the Patriots never trailed in the first half.
But despite taking as much as 26-19 lead on Brycen Blaine's free throw with 3:10 left in the half, they couldn't quite shake Pebblebrook thanks to some untimely turnovers and a balanced scoring effort from the Falcons.
Andre Young hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1:50 left and Jaiun Simon added a turnaround jumper in the lane to cut Berkmar's lead to just 26-22 at intermission.
And despite taking as much as a 33-26 lead on a 3-pointer from Ahmed Soumahoro from the left of the key with 5:12 left in the third quarter, Berkmar still couldn't shake Pebblebrook, thanks to a spirited effort from seniors Andre Young and Jordan Brown and junior Craig Adams.
Young's 3-pointer and Brown's pullup jumper in the lane 35 seconds apart pulled the Falcons to within 33-31, and the two teams traded baskets throughout most of the remainder of the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Adams, who finished with 12 points and a team-best 11 rebounds off the bench, swept up the trash for a stickback to keep Berkmar's lead at just 39-37 with 1:21 left in the period.
But Rideout connected on a pullup jumper with 55 seconds left in the quarter and reserve Justin Mitchell tapped in an offensive rebound as the buzzer sounded to send the Patriots into the fourth quarter with a 43-37 lead, which became 45-37 when Ewin connected on a jump hook from left of the lane a minute into final frame.
“I think we just kind of played and waited for that moment,” Rideout said of Berkmar's preparation for the final push. “We've worked all year. We've all been working and spending a lot of time and energy to each other and to the team. And when (opponents) slip up, you've got to make them pay for it.”
It wasn't so much that Pebblebrook slipped up as it that the Falcons began to take chances in the fourth quarter with time running out on them.
That was particularly true after two consecutive baskets by Ewin and a driving layup by Jermahri Hill with 3:27 remaining pushed the Berkmar lead into double digits for the first time all night at 57-44.
Pebblebrook tried to stay within shouting distance, with Kami Young hitting three free throws and then connecting on a 3-pointer sandwiching a dunk by Hill to bring the lead down to 59-52 with 1:50 left.
But with the score 61-54 following a stickback by Adams with 1:33 left, Brycen Blaine, Ewin and Hill each went 2-for-2 at the line in a 1:18 span to push the lead to a more commanding 67-54 with 50.8 seconds left.
Then after an Andre Young drive, Rideout applied the finishing touches with a pair of thunderous dunks in transition on consecutive possessions to allow the Patriots to cruise the finish line, and begin their focus on the one goal left for this season — one they've been waiting all year for.
“I definitely think everyone understood what their assignment was and what we wanted to do and accomplish (Friday) night,” Rideout said. “The job's still not done. I know there's a lot of pain from last year still, not finishing the job. I think everybody's locked in. We know what we've got to do.”
In addition to the big night from Rideout and Ewin, Berkmar also got 13 points and six rebounds from Hill, while Blaine chipped in seven points, nine rebounds and four assists and Soumahoro added seven points and five boards.
Andre Young finished with 14 points to lead Pebblebrook, while Brown joined him and Adams in double figures with 11 points and Kami Young finished with nine.
