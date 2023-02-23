x_DSC7014.jpg

Scenes and action during Wednesday night’s basketball game played at Buford. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

BUFORD — Berkmar’s Mekhi Ragland scored 20 points in his first game in a month to lift Berkmar to a 58-53 upset win over Buford in the Class AAAAAAA boys state basketball tournament Wednesday night.

Ragland had been out for four weeks with a stress fracture in his leg, but his towering 6-foot-9 presence in the paint was a key factor in the win for the Patriots (14-15). Berkmar advances to play at Cherokee this weekend.

