BUFORD — Berkmar’s Mekhi Ragland scored 20 points in his first game in a month to lift Berkmar to a 58-53 upset win over Buford in the Class AAAAAAA boys state basketball tournament Wednesday night.
Ragland had been out for four weeks with a stress fracture in his leg, but his towering 6-foot-9 presence in the paint was a key factor in the win for the Patriots (14-15). Berkmar advances to play at Cherokee this weekend.
Meanwhile, Buford, ranked sixth in AAAAAAA and the Region 8-AAAAAAA champion, sees its season end.
“We guarded their (Buford's) strength really well,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “We defended the 3-point line and then we rebounded. We defended at a high level tonight.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Literally. Buford coach Benjie Wood flipped his entire starting five with reserves and back to the starters and back to the reserves searching for energy and a way to defend the Patriots. Buford (20-7) took its final lead of the game when Edward Hunter III stole the ball and scored to put the Wolves up 15-14. Berkmar outscored the hosts 6-3 to take a 20-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The teams traded baskets to open the second quarter as Berkmar clung to a 24-22 lead. A quick 6-0 run on a pair of lay ups by the Patriots’ Eddie Cooke III and a pair of free throws by Ragland extend the lead to 30-22. A smaller 5-0 run late in the quarter propelled Berkmar to a 35-24 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Buford rode the hot hand of senior London Williams. Williams tallied 10 of Buford’s 15 points to help cut the deficit to 46-39 entering the fourth.
Both teams were cold shooting the ball at the start of the final quarter. After Cooke drained a 3 to give Berkmar a 10-point lead, no points were scored for the next two minutes. With 4:58 left in the game, the Wolves’ Asa Williams hit a pair of free throws to cut it to an eight-point game.
However, Ragland proceeded to stretch the lead again as he first converted on a lay up and then after a defensive stop, drained a 3-pointer to make the score 54-41 with three minutes to go.
And then Buford found a switch. Williams made a shot and then Torre Costin scored from 3 to once again the cut lead to eight and then after a Berkmar free throw, it was cut to seven after a dunk by David Burnett. Defensively, the Wolves made another stop, and Buford had two chances to cut the lead to four but both shots clanked off the iron. Eventually with 55 seconds left, Burnett scored to make it 55-50. Berkmar’s Tyson Jones made one of two free throws to increase the lead to 56-50.
With 11.2 seconds remaining Buford’s Alonzo Romine nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 56-53. After a timeout, Berkmar attempted to pass the ball from one person on the end line to another person who came off the court on the other side of the end line. However, the pass actually was caught in play and carried out of bounds. Suddenly, Buford had the ball and a chance to tie.
The ending happened on the inbounds pass for the Wolves as the lob hit the back of the backboard and was gathered in by Berkmar, which hit a pair of free throws to ice the game.
“They’ve (Buford) come back on teams all year,” Phillips said. “Against Collins Hill, Mill Creek and we just said, next play, next play. Poise and control.”
In addition to Ragland, Tyson Jones scored 12 and Davion Jackson finished with 10 for Berkmar. Williams ended with 17 points and Chase Robinson tallied 11 for Buford.
