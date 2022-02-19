LAWRENCEVILLE — For those high school boys and girls basketball teams fortunate enough to qualify, the real 2022 season — in other words, the postseason — is about to begin.
The road to the state championships in each of Georgia’s eight different classifications, which tips off with first-round games Tuesday and Wednesday, is never easy, but the opportunity for what lies at the end makes it worthwhile for those who travel it.
And that opportunity is particularly attractive for Gwinnett’s representatives in at least one region in the state’s largest classification.
With three teams in the current top 10 state boys rankings, the most of any region in its classification, Region 7-AAAAAAA seems poised to make a splash in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, even with its fourth-seed, Meadowcreek (11-16), having its hands full with a potential first-round matchup with defending state champ Milton.
Two of those ranked teams — No. 4 Berkmar (22-4) with two state titles and two runner-up finishes, including last year, and No. 8 Norcross (21-6), which boasts five state titles and three runner-up finishes — have well-earned postseason pedigrees, while Archer (18-9), which has never been past the second round, looks to establish one of its own.
But even after his team captured its third straight region title earlier this week, Berkmar boys coach Greg Phillips is taking nothing for granted.
“We’ve got to get past the first round,” Phillips said shortly after the Patriots’ 45-39 win over Norcross in the 7-AAAAAAA title game last Wednesday at Discovery. “We’ve got to worry about one game, and then worry about the next one when it gets here.”
Phillips’ mindset may sound like coachspeak, but in his case, it is well founded.
That is especially the case with four-star Ole Miss-bound center Malique Ewin having to sit out Berkmar’s opening-round game against the loser of Region 5-AAAAAAA’s third-place game between No. 10 Etowah and Cherokee late Saturday after picking up two technical fouls in the region semifinal win over Meadowcreek.
Still, the Patriots demonstrated their ability to overcome that bit of adversity in Wednesday’s title game, with several players stepping up to fill the void of Ewin’s absence.
From the six points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots from his replacement in the lineup, Bo Hurns, to the game-high 18 points from Brycen Blaine to the 11 points and four steals from Jermahri Hill, Berkmar was able to find what it needed from a variety of sources.
That comes as little surprise to Norcross coach Jesse McMillan, who knows that his own team and 7-AAAAAAA’s other ranked team, Archer, are also capable of meeting whatever challenges lie ahead.
After all, all three among the trio have stared down each other all season long, in addition to facing their own challenging non-region slates.
“We’ve been battle tested,” said McMillan, whose Blue Devils will square off against the Etowah-Cherokee winner in the first round of the tournament. “With the exception of the Newton game (an 83-67 loss to the second-ranked Rams all the way back on Nov. 20), every game that we’ve played (have been) … tight ball games (within) two or three possessions. All three Berkmar games came down to the end. The Archer games have come down to the end. So we’re battle tested. We’ve just got to continue to try to finish.”
Archer coach Joel Lecoeuvre has the same attitude with regard to his Tigers as they prepare for their first-round game against the loser of Saturday’s late 5-AAAAAAA championship game between No. 3 Milton and Roswell.
“We’re ready,” Lecoeuvre said. “We’ll play anybody any time, any place. (Region play) is definitely going to get us ready to play whoever we play (in the state tournament). The good thing about high school is that it doesn’t matter what your record is. It (only) matters getting in the tournament, what your seed is and how tournament ready your are. Any team you’re going to play in AAAAAAA is hard, but we definitely feel tournament ready.”
All three of those 7-AAAAAAA teams, as well as Meadowcreek, will have one advantage heading into this week’s opening round at state.
With Gwinnett County Public Schools on a mid-winter break through Tuesday, the region’s boys and girls coaches elected to move up their tournament a few days to maximize the potential attendance for it.
The side benefit is that it gives all of its state tournament qualifiers a few extra days to rest up and scout their respective first-round opponents.
“We wanted to be in a situation where we could play these games with students in the gym,” McMillan said of the decision. “But yeah, we also have an opportunity to get healthy, and we’re not deep. So to get some rest and take care of our bodies and give us some extra prep time is the plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.