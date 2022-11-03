Friday’s football game between the longtime rivals — they previously shared Berkmar’s stadium years ago — is the season finale for the Patriots, who are rebuilding with an interim head coach, Michael Madden. Meanwhile, Meadowcreek is headed for the state playoffs and a first-round game at nationally ranked Mill Creek.
Under new head coach Todd Wofford, the Mustangs already have wrapped up their first winning season since 2018, as well as just the sixth winning season since they began playing football in 1986.
Meadowcreek’s high-powered offense put up big numbers again last Friday in a 49-7 win over Duluth. Quarterback Cameron Ellis completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to rushing four times for 35 yards and another score. Jordan Louie rushed 15 times for 172 yards and had five catches for 85 yards and a TD, while Keshaun Singleton (9-112-2) and Andre Craig (9-104-2) led the receivers.
Ellis passed the 2,000-yard mark in passing last week, giving him 2,084 on the season with 23 TDs (he also has rushed for five scores). Louie has rushed for 1,461 yards and 13 TDs, and has 34 catches for 524 yards and three scores. Craig has 68 catches for 850 yards and 10 TDs, and Singleton has 41 catches for 538 yards and seven TDs.
Maison James (12 tackles), Alex Dalmeida (10 tackles, three for losses), Jordan Allen (two tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery) and Trez Flagg (six tackles, one for loss) led the Mustangs’ defense last week.
Berkmar stepped out of region play last week for a 13-0 win over Seckinger, reaching the three-win mark for just the third time in the past eight seasons. Deshaun Anderson and Jayden Newkirk rushed for first-half TDs in the victory, and the Berkmar defense pitched a shutout.
