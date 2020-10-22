Lakeside-DeKalb Vikings (4-AAAAAA)
Coach: Morris Starr
Record: 0-3
Last week: Lost to BEST Academy 42-14
Berkmar Patriots (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Willie Gary
Record: 0-5
Last week: Lost to Norcross 54-7
Berkmar’s last victory, in the 2019 season finale, was against Lakeside, something the Patriots hope to recreate this week. It is a much more favorable matchup than last Friday’s game against unbeaten and state-ranked Norcross. A victory would provide some nice momentum when region play resumes.
Lakeside also is in need of something positive. The Vikings got off to a delayed start, beginning their season in October because of DeKalb County’s decision to be cautious amid in the COVID-19 pandemic, and opened with losses to Cherokee Bluff (42-0), Redan (28-20) and BEST Academy (42-14). They bring a 22-game losing streak into Friday’s game between schools who previously shared a region until Lakeside dropped down to Class AAAAAA this season.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lakeside won 20-13 last year
Location: Berkmar High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.